RELEASE: OEG Sports & Entertainment announces launch of ICETOM

The new trusted online marketplace is available across Canada, bringing together 90 of the top Canadian and American athletic, style and outdoor apparel brands

ICETom
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today the launch of ICETOM, a new trusted online marketplace, available across Canada.

A first of its kind for a Canadian sports and entertainment company, ICETOM brings together 90 of the top Canadian and American athletic, style and outdoor apparel brands like Adidas, Under Armour, Nike, New Balance, PUMA, Patagonia, Travis Mathew and more with thousands of high-quality products in one easy-to-use online experience.

In addition to top brands, ICETOM will help Canadians discover new, up-and-coming brand names like Levelwear, Prairie Proud and Tentree. By bringing thousands of products together into one easy-to-use, secure and trusted online marketplace, ICETOM brings a new level of convenience to Canadian women, men and youth who are looking for the apparel and accessories to help them lead an active life.

"As an established sports and entertainment brand, we believe in a healthy and active lifestyle, and we also believe in the unique style of Canadians from coast to coast to coast," said Stew MacDonald, President, OEG Sports & Entertainment.

"With so many options available out there for apparel and accessories, ICETOM brings together the most popular and emerging brands and thousands of products into one convenient, secure and trusted online marketplace. Whatever the activity or occasion, ICETOM wants to empower your personal look and feel without having to go from store to store or website to website."

To learn more or start shopping, go to ICETOM.ca.

