RELEASE: NHL unveils Oilers Quarter Century Team

Edmonton Oilers First Team

Leon Draisaitl (F)

Connor McDavid (F)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (F)

Evan Bouchard (D)

Darnell Nurse (D)

Dwayne Roloson (G)

Forwards: Draisaitl, in his 11th season, was second on the Oilers in scoring in the quarter-century with 906 points (374 goals, 532 assists) in 756 games. He won the Art Ross Trophy (points leader), Ted Lindsay Award and Hart Trophy as League MVP for the 2019-20 season. McDavid, in his 10th season, was the Oilers’ leading scorer with 1,036 points (350 goals, 686 assists) in 679 games. McDavid has won the Art Ross Trophy five times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023), Ted Lindsay Award four times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2023) and Hart Trophy three times (2017, 2021, 2023). He won the Conn Smythe Trophy last season as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite the Oilers losing the Cup Final in seven games to the Florida Panthers. Nugent-Hopkins, who joined Edmonton for the 2011-12 season, was third in points with 719 (259 goals, 460 assists) in 917 games, the most by any Oilers player in the quarter-century.

Defence: Bouchard is in his fourth full season with Edmonton but had the second-most points for a defenceman in the quarter-century with 199 (48 goals, 151 assists) in 302 games. He had 82 points (18 goals, 64 assists) in 81 games in 2023-24, the best offensive season by an Oilers defenceman since Paul Coffey had 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists) in 79 games in 1985-86. Nurse led all Edmonton defencemen with 282 points (79 goals, 203 assists) and 674 games, and was second in plus/minus (plus-73).

Goalie: Roloson was acquired from the Minnesota Wild on March 8, 2006, and back-stopped Edmonton to that year's Cup Final. He was injured in Game 1 of the Final against the Carolina Hurricanes and did not play the rest of the series, which the Oilers lost in seven games. Roloson played four seasons with Edmonton and ranked third among goalies in games played (193) and fifth in wins (78). He's second in postseason wins (12) to current goalie Stuart Skinner (19).

Edmonton Oilers Second Team

Ales Hemsky (F)

Shawn Horcoff (F)

Ryan Smyth (F)

Mattias Ekholm (D)

Jason Smith (D)

Tommy Salo (G)

Forwards: Hemsky had 477 points (142 goals, 335 assists) in 652 games over 12 seasons. He was fourth in points and assists among Oilers forwards in the quarter-century. Hemsky was instrumental helping Edmonton reach Game 7 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final; he had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 24 playoff games. Horcoff was captain of the Oilers for three seasons from 2010-11 to 2012-13. He was sixth in points with 447 (162 goals, 285 assists) in 796 games, the second-most played by an Edmonton forward. Smyth was nicknamed "Captain Canada" for representing his country in 12 international tournaments. He was selected by the Oilers with the No. 6 pick in the 1994 NHL Draft and played 11 seasons with them before being traded to the New York Islanders during the 2006-07 season. He returned to Edmonton for 2011-12 and played his final three seasons with Edmonton. Smyth was fifth for the Oilers in the quarter-century in points (467) and games played (664), and fourth in goals (207) among forwards.

Defencemen: Ekholm, in his third season with Edmonton, was first in plus/minus (plus-87). He had a career-high 45 points (11 goals, 34 assists) in 79 games last season and was plus-44. Smith was acquired by Edmonton from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 3, 1999, and went on to play eight seasons for the Oilers. He served as captain from 2001-2002 to 2006-2007. Smith was third in games played among defencemen (492) and was eighth with 104 points (29 goals, 75 assists).

Goalie: Salo ranked first among Oilers goalies in wins (129), games played (291), and goals-against average (2.46) among those who played at least 100 games.