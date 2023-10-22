RELEASE: McDavid to miss 1-2 weeks with upper-body injury

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday night’s game versus the Winnipeg Jets.
The Oilers captain is expected to be out of the lineup for one-to-two weeks.
