RELEASE: McDavid sustains ankle injury, to miss 2-3 weeks

The Oilers captain left in the first period of Monday's game against the Blue Jackets and did not return

GettyImages-2180313845
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers released the following statement on Wednesday regarding the status of injured captain Connor McDavid.

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid suffered an ankle injury in Monday’s game in Columbus. After further evaluation in Edmonton yesterday, he is expected to return to action in two to three weeks.

As a result of McDavid's injury, the team has recalled forwards Noah Philp and Drake Caggiula from the Bakersfield Condors and the pair was present at Wednesday's practice in Nashville.

The Oilers will play the Predators on Thursday, two weeks after defeating them 4-2 in their first of two trips to Music City during the 2024-25 season.

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers to host inaugural Dia de los Muertos game

RELEASE: Oilers recall Philp & Caggiula from Condors

TAIT'S EIGHT: A tough night for the Oilers in Columbus

GAME RECAP: Blue Jackets 6, Oilers 1

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supporting Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blue Jackets

TAIT'S EIGHT: Motorin' out of Motor City with two points

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Red Wings

PREVIEW: Oilers at Red Wings

RELEASE: Oilers & Karbon-X announce partnership including jersey logo

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Penguins 0

OILERS HOF: Gregg, MacTavish enshrined for deep Oilers loyalties

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Penguins

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Penguins

TAIT'S EIGHT: MacTavish & Gregg to be immortalized

BLOG: Oilers trying different combinations on the power play

RELEASE: MacTavish & Gregg to be inducted into Oilers HOF this Friday