RELEASE: McDavid sustains ankle injury, to miss 2-3 weeks

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers released the following statement on Wednesday regarding the status of injured captain Connor McDavid.

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid suffered an ankle injury in Monday’s game in Columbus. After further evaluation in Edmonton yesterday, he is expected to return to action in two to three weeks.

As a result of McDavid's injury, the team has recalled forwards Noah Philp and Drake Caggiula from the Bakersfield Condors and the pair was present at Wednesday's practice in Nashville.

The Oilers will play the Predators on Thursday, two weeks after defeating them 4-2 in their first of two trips to Music City during the 2024-25 season.