RELEASE: Heroes of Oil Country Mega 50/50 raffle underway

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today the launch of its Heroes of Oil Country MEGA 50/50 raffle, running until the Oilers Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Game on January 21.

The Heroes of Oil Country raffle is in support of the Homes For Heroes Foundation, Wounded Warriors Canada and 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) – all dedicated to honouring and supporting Canadian veterans and their families.

"We are proud to partner with the Homes For Heroes Foundation, Wounded Warriors Canada and the 4 Wing MFRCS through the Oilers 50/50 to help honour and support Canadian veterans," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "These brave men and women risk their lives to protect our country at home and abroad, and we are calling on all fans across Oil Country to come together once again to provide the support veterans need to successfully reintegrate back into our community."

The Homes For Heroes Foundation supports veterans facing homelessness by providing housing to aid their reintegration into civilian life, alongside resources and services aimed at promoting independent living.

"On behalf of the Homes For Heroes Foundation and the veterans we serve, I want to express our profound gratitude to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and to everyone who participates in the 50/50 draw," said Brad Field, President and CEO, Homes for Heroes Foundation. "Your generosity is creating a measurable impact in the lives of our veterans as we build homes and provide a wraparound support of programs and resources so they can rebuild their lives. Together, we are not just making a difference; we are building a brighter future for those who have served our country. Thank you for joining us on this important journey, and for your unwavering commitment to our heroes."

Wounded Warriors Canada is a national mental health service provider supporting veterans battling post-trauma injuries and their families by providing education, counselling and training to support resiliency and recovery.

"We are incredibly grateful for the partnership with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation," said Scott Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer, Wounded Warriors Canada. "The education, awareness and funding support helps ensure the children of our injured veterans and first responders have access to our Warrior Kids mental health programming – and at no cost to the family. The resilience it has helped build in these families impacted by trauma is a testament to the power and impact of the EOCF in the community."

The 4 Wing MFRCS enhances the quality of life for military families by offering vital services and programs that support their transition into new homes and roles.

"We are very proud to partner with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) who have been tremendous supporters of our tutoring program," said Floyd Perras, Executive Director of the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS). "Our tutoring program has had a significant positive impact for our military and veteran families and allowed their dependants to become more confident in their learning skills, improved their overall marks, and provided growth and resilience for all the students enrolled in our program. We are very grateful for the partnership we have with the EOCF as we work together to better the lives of our military and veteran families and to ensure every kid gets a shot."

The current Oilers MEGA 50/50 raffle presented by Rogers will feature early-bird prizes, including gift cards, multiple cash prizes, Oilers tickets, a gas and grocery package and more. Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Sorrentino’s Restaurant Group and 10 free spins for the Oilers casino games on Play Alberta.

In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the February bonus raffle running until February 20.

Oilers 50/50 tickets can be purchased anywhere in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.