RELEASE: EOCF announces Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50

The Alberta Cancer Foundation is dedicated to bringing hope to Albertans battling cancer and creating meaningful moments. They provide patients with support throughout their entire cancer journey and empower them to overcome challenges.

"The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation is a true all-star in its support of cancer research and patient care," said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO, Alberta Cancer Foundation. "We are incredibly thankful to both the Foundation and all of Oil Country. Funds from the 50/50 draw will directly benefit the lives of cancer patients by enabling them to access groundbreaking clinical trials at the Cross Cancer Institute and cutting-edge treatments like CAR-T cell therapy, offering more hope for those who need it most."

The EOCF's Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50 raffle presented by Rogers will feature 23 prizes, including gift cards, multiple cash prizes, premium Oilers tickets, a signed McDavid jersey, 4 Nations Face-Off tickets, a 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend and a life-changing grand prize jackpot.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive a $75 voucher for a guest room at the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District and a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta. In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the November Bonus raffle, also running until November 23.

Oilers 50/50 tickets can be purchased at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.