RELEASE: EOCF announces Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced their Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50 raffle presented by Rogers, running from November 14 until the Hockey Fights Cancer game on November 23. This multi-day raffle will be in support of the Alberta Cancer Foundation, making advancements in cancer detection, treatment and care.
"We are excited to support the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer initiative this November with the launch of our Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50 raffle in support of the Alberta Cancer Foundation," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "The Alberta Cancer Foundation supports patients through their most challenging moments and strives to bring leading cancer research to our province. We hope Albertans will join the fight against cancer, because together we can help find a cure for this devastating disease."