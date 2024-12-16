RELEASE: Draisaitl named NHL's First Star of the Week

EDMONTON, AB – The NHL announced its Three Stars of the Week on Monday with Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl getting selected for the number one spot.

The German superstar scored three goals and six assists in three games to help Edmonton earn all three victories over the past seven days. Draisaitl tallied a goal (the game-winner) and an assist against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, picked up a goal and three helpers on the road Thursday against the Minnesota Wild, and scored the game-winning goal again with three assists on Saturday back home vs. the Vegas Golden Knights.

Draisaitl has recorded five consecutive mutli-point games with goals and eight assists in that span, putting him fifth in the NHL scoring race with 45 points on 22 goals and 23 helpers. He is tied for the league lead in goals and leads the NHL in game-winning goals with seven.