RELEASE: Draisaitl named NHL's First Star of the Week

The Oilers forward scored three goals and six assists in three games over the past seven days

GettyImages-2189313142
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The NHL announced its Three Stars of the Week on Monday with Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl getting selected for the number one spot.

The German superstar scored three goals and six assists in three games to help Edmonton earn all three victories over the past seven days. Draisaitl tallied a goal (the game-winner) and an assist against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, picked up a goal and three helpers on the road Thursday against the Minnesota Wild, and scored the game-winning goal again with three assists on Saturday back home vs. the Vegas Golden Knights.

Draisaitl has recorded five consecutive mutli-point games with goals and eight assists in that span, putting him fifth in the NHL scoring race with 45 points on 22 goals and 23 helpers. He is tied for the league lead in goals and leads the NHL in game-winning goals with seven.

Draisaitl tallies his 22nd of the season on a setup from Nurse

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Panthers

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Golden Knights 3

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

PROJECTED LINEUP: Bouchard a game-time decision vs. Golden Knights

RELEASE: Oilers recall Josh Brown from Condors

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Wild 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Wild

PREVIEW: Oilers at Wild

RELEASE: Oilers claim Alec Regula off waivers from Boston

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Lightning 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning

RELEASE: Holiday Homestand 50/50 raffle returns

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning

RELEASE: Oilers Skills Competition to be held Feb. 2

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blues 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Kapanen to face former Blues team on Saturday

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blues