PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers held an optional skate and will deploy an unchanged lineup when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

Forward Zach Hyman has three goals in two games since returning from his five-game injury absence – a return to his goal-scoring ways that saw him exceed 50 goals last season for the first time in his career after he missed out on getting the call to represent Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

The winger's been able to bring up his offensive production that coincides with Edmonton's improved play as of late, including back-to-back wins and victories in five of their last six games (including on home ice) for the Blue & Orange.

"Goal scoring is funny," Hyman admitted pre-game on Tuesday. "Sometimes the puck goes in, sometimes it doesn't. As of late, obviously, it's gone in, and that helps build confidence, so I'm just having fun out there. When the team wins, we score more goals, so I think they go hand in hand as a group and I think our team confidence is in a good spot right now."