PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

Connor McDavid will make his return next to Leon Draisaitl & Zach Hyman on the top line while Adam Henrique will centre the second line when the Oilers host the Kraken at Rogers Place on Monday

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – The return of captain Connor McDavid to the lineup on Monday night will give the Edmonton Oilers the opportunity to shuffle their forward lines when they host the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place.

"I'm antsy to play and excited to get going," McDavid said. "It was a long week just sitting around practicing, so I'm ready to get going."

The Oilers will load up their top line with McDavid between Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, while Adam Henrique will step into a top-six role to fill the spot of the second-line centre with Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson – a spot that was previously held down by Draisaitl for nearly a month straight.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, fresh off his second multi-point game with two goals against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, will centre Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown on the third line as the Oilers try a different look following the return of their captain from his three-game suspension.

Connor speaks Monday before making his return to the lineup against Seattle

Goaltender Stuart Skinner wasn't at the morning skate with he and his wife Chloe expecting their second child, giving the start tonight to Calvin Pickard, who has eight wins in his last nine starts for the Oilers.

Defenceman Darnell Nurse is feeling under the weather and didn't participate in practice, but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said he expects him to suit up tonight against the Kraken to keep Edmonton's blue line unchanged from their 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

If Nurse is ultimately unable to play, forward Jeff Skinner is the team's only extra skater available with John Klingberg away from the team to deal with immigration. Klingberg is poised to make his Oilers debut later this week, either on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings or Saturday against his former team the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Alec Regula skated for the first time with the team since being claimed by the Oilers off waivers from the Boston Bruins on Dec. 11 and was a placeholder for Nurse at Monday's skate. The 24-year-old could potentially join the Bakersfield Condors in the coming days or weeks to undergo an AHL conditioning stint after undergoing knee surgery during the offseason and being placed on the injured non-roster list to start the regular season.

Kris provides lineup notes before the Oilers host the Kraken

View Edmonton's Projected Lineup vs. Seattle below:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Henrique - Arvidsson
Janmark - Nugent-Hopkins - Brown
Perry - Philp - Kapanen

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson

Pickard
Skinner

