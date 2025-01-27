PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

EDMONTON, AB – The return of captain Connor McDavid to the lineup on Monday night will give the Edmonton Oilers the opportunity to shuffle their forward lines when they host the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place.

"I'm antsy to play and excited to get going," McDavid said. "It was a long week just sitting around practicing, so I'm ready to get going."

The Oilers will load up their top line with McDavid between Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, while Adam Henrique will step into a top-six role to fill the spot of the second-line centre with Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson – a spot that was previously held down by Draisaitl for nearly a month straight.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, fresh off his second multi-point game with two goals against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, will centre Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown on the third line as the Oilers try a different look following the return of their captain from his three-game suspension.