PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will deploy 11 forwards and seven defencemen on Monday night when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place in a battle between two of the NHL's best teams over the last handful of weeks.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed during his morning media availability that the Oilers will change up their formation to deal with a formidable Kings side that's neck and neck with them in the Pacific Division standings, having already defeated the Oilers 4-3 in overtime this season back on Dec. 28.

"Being patient with our game," Knoblauch said. "They don't give up many chances, and they're one of the better teams in the League at defending. Just waiting for the opposition to make mistakes because once we force things, we'll be feeding their transition and allowing them opportunities.

"We have to know that our chances are going to be limited tonight, and we'll have to work for them."

Forwards Jeff Skinner and Derek Ryan will be out of the lineup tonight after the change to formation, while Josh Brown will serve as the seventh defenceman.