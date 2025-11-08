PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Jack Roslovic will start on the top line alongside Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, and goaltender Stuart Skinner will get the start on Saturday night for the Edmonton Oilers when they welcome the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place.
Head Coach Kris Knoblauch will stack Edmonton's top line to go head-to-head with Colorado's top forward unit of Artturi Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas, who have a combined plus-28 rating, setting the stage for a high-energy and highly entertaining matchup at Rogers Place tonight.
"I'm sure there'll be a lot of times where those two lines are against each other just because of the amount of ice time that each line will be playing," he said. "I think it's a good matchup and a good challenge for our guys. I think they enjoy having those times when they're playing against other teams' best, and their top five-man unit, which plays a lot together, is obviously one of the best, if not the best, in the NHL."
"It'll be exciting for the fans seeing all those star players on the ice against each other."