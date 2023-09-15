PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

PENTICTON, B.C. - The Oilers Rookies begin their Young Stars Classic tournament schedule on Friday night at 5:00 pm MT when they take on the Jets Rookies at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

Wingers Carter Savoie and Xavier Bourgault will flank centre Carl Berglund, who signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers this past March, on the club's top line.

Centre Jayden Grubbe, the former Red Deer Rebels captain who was an off-season trade acquisition in May from the New York Rangers, will play between two strong options in Matvey Petrov and Tyler Tullio on the second unit.