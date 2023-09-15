News Feed

ROOKIE CAMP: Wanner prepared to make presence known in Penticton

ROOKIE CAMP: Bourgault building confidence by focusing on the present

ROOKIE CAMP: Oilers prospects primed and ready to impress in Penticton

RELEASE: Vermilion selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to PTO

RELEASE: Oilers 2023 Rookie Camp details released

BLOG: Oilers hard at work establishing early habits

BLOG: Family and fatherhood part of a matured Oilers locker room

BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers

BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal

RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District

FEATURE: McDavid excited to make new memories at Heritage Classic

BLOG: The time is now for McDavid and the Oilers

BLOG: Oilers arrive early as captain's skates commence at Rogers Place

RELEASE: Oilers announce video coaching changes

ROSTER REDUX: Evander Kane

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2023

ROSTER REDUX: Derek Ryan

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

View the Oilers Rookies projected lines, defence pairings and goaltenders for their first test at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton on Friday night against the Jets Rookies

EDM_YoungStars_091423

PENTICTON, B.C. - The Oilers Rookies begin their Young Stars Classic tournament schedule on Friday night at 5:00 pm MT when they take on the Jets Rookies at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

Wingers Carter Savoie and Xavier Bourgault will flank centre Carl Berglund, who signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers this past March, on the club's top line.

Centre Jayden Grubbe, the former Red Deer Rebels captain who was an off-season trade acquisition in May from the New York Rangers, will play between two strong options in Matvey Petrov and Tyler Tullio on the second unit.

Young Stars Classic Live On Oilers Plus

Young Stars Classic Live On Oilers Plus

Fans can watch all games live for free with a three-day trial and purchase a full-year subscription for just $23.99 with the promo code ROOKIE23. Offer active through Monday, Sept. 18.

Defencemen Xavier Bernard and Max Wanner form a formidable top pairing for the Oilers Rookies, with both blueliners standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at over 195 pounds. The two have the potential to play as teammates in Bakersfield this coming season, with Wanner eligible to return to both the WHL and AHL as a 20-year-old.

Goaltender Nathan Day is slated to play the full 60 minutes in between the pipes for the Oilers.

Lines at Friday's morning skate appeared as follows:

Forwards

Carter Savoie - Carl Berglund - Xavier Bourgault
Matvey Petrov - Jayden Grubbe - Tyler Tullio
Brady Stonehouse - Ture Linden - Jake Chiasson
Cameron Wright - Jake Sloan - Ethan De Jong / Preston Lounsbury

Defence

Xavier Bernard - Max Wanner
Jake Johnson - Beau Akey
Noah Ganske - Nate Misskey / Josh Van Mulligen

Goalies

Nathan Day
Zachary Bowen