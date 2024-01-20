PROJECTED LINEUP: Holloway back for the Battle of Alberta

The 22-year-old was recalled from Bakersfield this morning & will make his Oilers return in the Battle of Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight playing at centre on the fourth line

GettyImages-1753043451

EDMONTON, AB – Holloway up, Holloway back and Holloway up the middle.

Forward Dylan Holloway will jump right into the lineup and face the Flames on Saturday night in the Battle of Alberta as the Oilers attempt to set an NHL record for the longest win streak by a Canadian team with their 13th consecutive victory.

The Calgary native was recalled from the AHL this morning following four games with the Bakersfield Condors, where he recorded a four-game point streak of two goals and two assists. Holloway was activated off Injured Reserve and loaned to Bakersfield on Jan. 3 after recovering from a lower-body injury he sustained against the New York Islanders back on Nov. 13.

The forward has appeared in 14 games with the Oilers this season, recording one goal and 26 shots with a -3 plus-minus.

"It was definitely a long road," Holloway said after this morning's pre-game skate. "It was hard mentally at first, and then you've just got to grind away and try to find a way to get better even though you're not playing. It's never fun. I feel like I've suffered a few injuries here and I'm going to try and stay healthy now, but it's definitely good to be back and to play my first game in Calgary, my hometown pretty much, so I got a lot of friends and family coming and I'm excited."

Dylan chats with the media before drawing into lineup

Holloway has played primarily as a left-winger this season, but the 22-year-old is slated to return to his more natural position and centre on the fourth line between Sam Gagner and Connor Brown on Saturday after spending his most recent assignment in Bakersfield up the middle on the Condors' top line with Raphael Lavoie and Lane Pederson.

"It's definitely a little different," he said. "I played centre pretty much growing up and through college and junior, so I've been comfortable about that position and my first couple of years pro I've been playing wing. So I like center because you can kind of get more speed, get more puck touches and a little bit more involved defensively. The wing is good too, don't get me wrong, but I'm really excited to play centre."

"With his physical and his talent, he'll be able to make plays and push the pace," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch added. "He will play physically and obviously give us that element. We're always looking to get faster and stronger, harder to play against, and I think he'll give us that element that we're always looking for."

James Hamblin, who's appeared in 31 games this season, was loaned to Bakersfield this morning as the corresponding move.

Kris speaks with the media ahead of facing the Flames

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Calgary:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Foegele
Janmark - McLeod - Ryan
Gagner - Holloway - Brown

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

