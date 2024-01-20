PROJECTED LINEUP: Holloway back for the Battle of Alberta

EDMONTON, AB – Holloway up, Holloway back and Holloway up the middle.

Forward Dylan Holloway will jump right into the lineup and face the Flames on Saturday night in the Battle of Alberta as the Oilers attempt to set an NHL record for the longest win streak by a Canadian team with their 13th consecutive victory.

The Calgary native was recalled from the AHL this morning following four games with the Bakersfield Condors, where he recorded a four-game point streak of two goals and two assists. Holloway was activated off Injured Reserve and loaned to Bakersfield on Jan. 3 after recovering from a lower-body injury he sustained against the New York Islanders back on Nov. 13.

The forward has appeared in 14 games with the Oilers this season, recording one goal and 26 shots with a -3 plus-minus.

"It was definitely a long road," Holloway said after this morning's pre-game skate. "It was hard mentally at first, and then you've just got to grind away and try to find a way to get better even though you're not playing. It's never fun. I feel like I've suffered a few injuries here and I'm going to try and stay healthy now, but it's definitely good to be back and to play my first game in Calgary, my hometown pretty much, so I got a lot of friends and family coming and I'm excited."