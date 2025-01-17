PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Avalanche

Jeff Skinner & Troy Stecher will come back in while Stuart Skinner will get the start on Thursday for Edmonton's second half of back-to-back games at Ball Arena against Colorado

Edmonton Oilers v Colorado Avalanche

© 2024 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

DENVER, CO – The Edmonton Oilers will make a trio of lineup changes for the second of back-to-back games on Thursday night at Ball Arena against the Colorado Avalanche, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.

Winger Jeff Skinner will come back into the lineup for Kasperi Kapanen after last suiting up on Jan. 9 against the Boston Bruins, and defenceman Troy Stecher will swap in on the back end for Josh Brown, who recorded his first Oilers point with an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner will get the start between the pipes in Denver after Calvin Pickard made 31 stops in Minnesota for his seventh win over his last eight starts. Skinner was victorious the last time he was between the pipes in Denver, making 28 stops in his side's 4-1 victory over Colorado.

Edmonton's lines for tonight's matchup will be confirmed during warm-ups.

Kris tells the media the line-up changes ahead of tonight's game

View Edmonton's Projected Lineup vs. Colorado below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Arvidsson
Janmark - Henrique - Brown
Perry - Philp - Skinner

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

