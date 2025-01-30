PROJECTED LINEUP: Klingberg to make Oilers debut against Red Wings

The defenceman will make his Oilers debut on Thursday at Rogers Place against Detroit after signing with the club on Jan. 17 & working his way back from season-ending double hip surgery

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman John Klingberg will make his long-awaited Blue & Orange debut on Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Place, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed following the morning skate.

Klingberg's first game since Nov. 11, 2023 will come almost two weeks after he signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Jan. 17, marking one of the final steps left for him to complete in his long NHL comeback from having season-ending double hip surgery last season.

With his return being confirmed for tonight, the 32-year-old right-handed blueliner is set to return to an NHL blue line for the first time in 446 days.

Coach Knoblauch doesn't want to overload the defenceman in his first competitive action in over a season-and-a-half and expects the Swede to play with multiple D partners against the Red Wings to help him adjust to different teammates and the pace of NHL play. Over his career, Klingberg has

"Our plan is to go six defencemen and the pairs will work themselves out tonight," Knoblauch said. "Obviously, the workload with him coming in, it's not going to be a 25-minute night for him. You'll probably see numerous partners throughout the night."

Knoblauch also confirmed that winger Kasperi Kapanen will be the healthy scratch up front for the Oilers, while defenceman Troy Stecher is expected to come out to allow Klingberg to make his Edmonton debut.

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm missed Wednesday's practice due to illness along with Kapanen, but Klingberg's countryman – who was just named an alternate captain for Sweden at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off – looks good to go after speaking to the media following the pre-game skate.

Kris chats with the media pre-game on Thursday at Rogers Place

Based on Wednesday's practice at Rogers Place, winger Connor Brown will play on the top line next to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid, while Adam Henrique will centre a third line with Jeff Skinner and Zach Hyman.

Hyman said pre-game that he's a fan of Knoblauch's shuffling of the lines, which have often proved to be beneficial each time he's made tweaks when it comes to both on-ice results and the extra chemistry it creates between players.

"I think it's great. The more you can understand as a coach what works and the different options you have, the better equipped you are to kind of maneuver every situation going forward," Hyman said. "So we're fortunate to be in the position that we're in, and I think every time Knobber tweak the lines, they seem to work.

"As a player, you trust in the coach and the coaching staff to put you in the best position to have success, but more importantly, the best position for the team to have success. I think everybody in this locker room, all we care about is winning. Individual accolades are far from our minds. It's all about winning and what gives us the best chance to win."

Zach speaks ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Red Wings

View Edmonton's Projected Lineup vs. Detroit below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Brown
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Arvidsson
Skinner - Henrique - Hyman
Philp - Janmark - Perry

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Klingberg
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

