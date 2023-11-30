PROJECTED LINEUP: Hyman returning from illness to face the Jets on Thursday

EDMONTON, AB – After a one-game absence due to illness, winger Zach Hyman will return to the lineup on Thursday night and assume his top-line role at right wing for the Oilers when they face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

The Oilers were able to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday without their leading goalscorer, who has 12 goals in 20 games played this season to go along with 10 assists.

The 31-year-old took to the ice at Rogers Place for the pre-game skate on Tuesday but felt progressively worse as the day progressed, leading to his omission from the lineup.

Hyman felt well enough to travel with the team to Manitoba on Wednesday afternoon and said it was "good to be back" after speaking to the media at Canada Life Centre following Thursday's morning skate.

"It kind of hit me at the worst time, so it just got progressively worse just before game time," Hyman said on Thursday in Winnipeg. "It wasn't good. It wasn't pretty. It kind of ran through my house and then I was the last one to fall, but you know what? I feel great now and excited to be back with the guys."