PROJECTED LINEUP: Hyman returning from illness to face the Jets on Thursday

The 31-year-old winger said on Thursday in Winnipeg that it feels "good to be back" after illness kept him out of the lineup for Tuesday's 5-4 shootout victory over the Golden Knights

GettyImages-1248057395
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – After a one-game absence due to illness, winger Zach Hyman will return to the lineup on Thursday night and assume his top-line role at right wing for the Oilers when they face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

The Oilers were able to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday without their leading goalscorer, who has 12 goals in 20 games played this season to go along with 10 assists.

The 31-year-old took to the ice at Rogers Place for the pre-game skate on Tuesday but felt progressively worse as the day progressed, leading to his omission from the lineup.

Hyman felt well enough to travel with the team to Manitoba on Wednesday afternoon and said it was "good to be back" after speaking to the media at Canada Life Centre following Thursday's morning skate.

"It kind of hit me at the worst time, so it just got progressively worse just before game time," Hyman said on Thursday in Winnipeg. "It wasn't good. It wasn't pretty. It kind of ran through my house and then I was the last one to fall, but you know what? I feel great now and excited to be back with the guys."

Zach talks about getting back in the lineup Thursday in Winnipeg

Sam Gagner stepped into the lineup for Hyman and recorded his third goal of the season, while Mattias Janmark filled in on the top line and notched a goal of his own. Evander Kane took the net-front role on the first-unit power play and registered his 11th goal of the campaign in the victory.

"It was a huge win," Hyman added. "I think everybody stepped up and it was awesome to see."

With Hyman's return, the Oilers will need to withdraw one forward from the lineup, which is a decision for Head Coach Kris Knoblauch and the coaching staff that will be made apparent during warm-ups prior to tonight's 6:00 p.m. MT puck drop.

Edmonton maintained the same lineup for three consecutive games before Hyman's illness on Tuesday forced the team into making a late lineup change.

Kris speaks with the media ahead of Thursday's matchup in Winnipeg

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Winnipeg below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Brown
Foegele - McLeod - Ryan
Janmark - Hamblin - Erne

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

