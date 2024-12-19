PROJECTED LINEUP: Arvidsson returning from injury against the Bruins on Thursday

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Viktor Arvidsson will make his return from a 15-game injury absence on Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place.

Arvidsson took rushes on the third line during Thursday's pre-game skate alongside Adam Henrique and Connor Brown after Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said following Wednesday's practice that the Swede would likely start there as they manage his minutes with three games over the next four days.

"It's been good," Arvidsson said of his linemates. "Brownie's been hot and been scoring, so it'll be fun to play with him, and Rico is responsible and a two-way guy, so he's gonna go out there and add some speed, shooting volume and stuff like that. It'll be fun."

"Right now, we're going to ease him in just because we're playing three games in four days and he hasn't played for over a month," Knoblauch added. "Obviously, he's gonna be a big part of our team and key at five-on-five, the power play and penalty kill, but we're gonna try and ease him into those situations."

Arvidsson has two goals and three assists in 16 games this season after signing in Edmonton as a free agent this past summer following his final season in Los Angeles, where he played only 18 games (registering six goals and nine assists) because of a back injury.

"It's been frustrating for sure," Arvidsson said. "I've been hurt a lot over the last two years and this was something different, and it was frustrating that I couldn't play. But I'm happy now to be back and to put this behind me and go from there."