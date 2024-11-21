PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild

On Tuesday night, Evan Bouchard opened the scoring in the Nation’s Capital by notching a brilliant opening goal with a toe-drag through the legs of defenceman Thomas Chabot before roofing his effort over Linus Ullmark for the 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. The goal was only Edmonton's 12th first-period goal this season, and seven of those have come in the first five minutes, which leads the NHL.

It’s easy to forget just how silky the Oilers blueliner’s mitts are when he’s known for the ‘Bouch Bomb,’ and his fifth goal that leads all Edmonton blueliners this season was a slick reminder of the talent he possesses.

“Beautiful goal," McDavid said of Bouchard's effort. "Bouch is a great player. He’s so patient with it and never in a rush. You could see both those things on that goal – a beautiful move and a beautiful finish."

After tying Steve Smith for the fifth-most goals among Oilers blueliners, the 28-year-old would add two more assists on Tuesday to register his 11th career game with at least three points – tied for fourth-most by a defenseman in franchise history.

"That's when he's at his best – when he's super patient," Stuart Skinner said. "Just being able to walk around him like he did was just super smooth, and then finishing on Ullmark, obviously a great goalie, so a lot of props to Bouch. He's been playing fantastic."

Along with Bouchard, Draisaitl also posted a goal and two assists vs. Ottawa, scoring his 14th goal to sit second in the NHL behind Alex Ovechkin (15), while McDavid pitched in three points of his own after scoring twice and adding a helper on the German’s second-period tally that came during a two-man advantage.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ended an 11-game run without a goal by scoring Edmonton’s fifth during the third period, and goaltender Stuart Skinner made 27 saves for his 78th career victory, passing Dwayne Roloson for the seventh most wins in franchise history.