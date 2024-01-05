PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators

When the team is performing as well as it has been, you don't mess with a good thing and that's what Coach Knoblauch intends to do with his lineup on Saturday.
Sam Gagner said he's been cleared to return after dealing with concussion symptoms since exiting the Dec. 21 road game against New Jersey, but Knoblauch said the team won't switch up the forward group.
"He's not going to play tomorrow just because we've got other guys who've been playing really well," the coach said. "Sam has played well and I think just having a few more practices under his belt, and whether that's the first game or into the road trip or shortly after, I'm sure we'll see him soon enough."
Gagner has liked what he's seen from the squad in the games he's watched.
"There's always areas to improve, and we've got to continue to fine-tune our game, continue to get better, but I like where we're at and we've just got to keep pushing forward," the veteran said.
Stuart Skinner is Saturday's anticipated starter in net, fresh off making 35 saves during Tuesday's win over the Flyers.
After the home date with Ottawa, the Oilers will head out on the road for three straight, stopping in Chicago to play Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks on Tuesday, followed by visits to Detroit on Thursday and Montreal next Saturday.