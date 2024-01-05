PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers will look to sweep their two-game homestand to start 2024 and extend their winning streak to seven when they host the Ottawa Senators on Hockey Night in Canada.

Edmonton is in the midst of a dominant stretch of play that has seen them out-score their opponents 30-12 en route to six consecutive victories, including a 5-2 triumph over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at Rogers Place that featured a five-point effort from captain Connor McDavid.

The current six-game streak came not long after eight wins in a row in late November and early December, putting the Oilers back in position to contend for a playoff spot in the second half of the season.

"It feels great," said defenceman Evan Bouchard, who has scored 18 points during the team's 14-3-0 run over their last 17 games.

"We kind of knew what we had all along, so it's nice to see wins going to the win column. Everyone's buying in and I think as long as we keep playing this way, good things are going to happen."

"The team's playing well, all lines are going right now," echoed Ryan McLeod, who has also been hot of late with seven goals and 11 points during the 14-3-0 stretch. "It's been good. Hopefully we can keep rolling."

Edmonton posted a pair of 6-3 wins against Ottawa during their 2022-23 season series.