PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators

Edmonton looks to extend its winning streak to seven games on Saturday night as they host the Ottawa Senators for their only visit to Rogers Place this season

GettyImages-1843526535
By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Saturday night as they host the Ottawa Senators for their only visit to Rogers Place this season.

You can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada (Sportsnet, CBC, Citytv, TVA Sports) at 8:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers will look to sweep their two-game homestand to start 2024 and extend their winning streak to seven when they host the Ottawa Senators on Hockey Night in Canada.

Edmonton is in the midst of a dominant stretch of play that has seen them out-score their opponents 30-12 en route to six consecutive victories, including a 5-2 triumph over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at Rogers Place that featured a five-point effort from captain Connor McDavid.

The current six-game streak came not long after eight wins in a row in late November and early December, putting the Oilers back in position to contend for a playoff spot in the second half of the season.

"It feels great," said defenceman Evan Bouchard, who has scored 18 points during the team's 14-3-0 run over their last 17 games.

"We kind of knew what we had all along, so it's nice to see wins going to the win column. Everyone's buying in and I think as long as we keep playing this way, good things are going to happen."

"The team's playing well, all lines are going right now," echoed Ryan McLeod, who has also been hot of late with seven goals and 11 points during the 14-3-0 stretch. "It's been good. Hopefully we can keep rolling."

Edmonton posted a pair of 6-3 wins against Ottawa during their 2022-23 season series.

The Oilers skated at Rogers Place on Friday in preparation for Ottawa

When the team is performing as well as it has been, you don't mess with a good thing and that's what Coach Knoblauch intends to do with his lineup on Saturday.

Sam Gagner said he's been cleared to return after dealing with concussion symptoms since exiting the Dec. 21 road game against New Jersey, but Knoblauch said the team won't switch up the forward group.

"He's not going to play tomorrow just because we've got other guys who've been playing really well," the coach said. "Sam has played well and I think just having a few more practices under his belt, and whether that's the first game or into the road trip or shortly after, I'm sure we'll see him soon enough."

Gagner has liked what he's seen from the squad in the games he's watched.

"There's always areas to improve, and we've got to continue to fine-tune our game, continue to get better, but I like where we're at and we've just got to keep pushing forward," the veteran said.

Stuart Skinner is Saturday's anticipated starter in net, fresh off making 35 saves during Tuesday's win over the Flyers.

After the home date with Ottawa, the Oilers will head out on the road for three straight, stopping in Chicago to play Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks on Tuesday, followed by visits to Detroit on Thursday and Montreal next Saturday.

