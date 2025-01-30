PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Red Wings

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

EDMONTON, AB – Hey, hey, Hockeytown.

After a convincing 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers will welcome the Detroit Red Wings to Rogers Place on Thursday night to continue their season-high six-game homestand at Rogers Place.

With goaltender Stuart Skinner out for the birth of his family's second child, Calvin Pickard stopped 26 of 28 shots he faced against the Kraken and was named the first star to claim his ninth win in his last 10 starts, including a .906 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average over that span.

“First and foremost, it’s nice playing behind such a good team, a team that knows how to win, and expects to win every single night,” Pickard said post-game on Monday. “I just have to go out there and do my job and trust my teammates that they'll do theirs, and they've been doing that.”

Edmonton's backup is 13-4-0 this season with a 2.69 GAA and .901 SV% and has won each of his last four starts, coming up with the big saves when necessary just like in the second period with three incredible saves during the same sequence that ended with Corey Perry cherry-picking for a breakaway that wound up leading to the game-winner.

“He's been a rock. He goes in there, plays hard and gives us a chance to win each and every night,” Perry said of Pickard. “It doesn't matter who's in, but he has a tough assignment coming in every few games and being ready to play. He's a true professional. He does it every game, and we have all the confidence in the world in him.”

Perry’s nine goals this season are the third-most in the NHL among players averaging fewer than 12 minutes per game (Adam Gaudette - 15 & Emil Heineman - 10), showing the depth of talent within the Oilers behind the likes of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Co.