PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Red Wings

The Oilers look to win their fourth straight game on Thursday night when they continue their six-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings v Edmonton Oilers

© 2024 NHLI

By Ryan Reed
@mryanreed EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers look to win their fourth straight game on Thursday night when they continue their six-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Detroit Red Wings.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:00 MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game & Post-Game Shows, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content, including The Drop documentary series.

Kris discusses Klingberg & more after practice on Wednesday

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

EDMONTON, AB – Hey, hey, Hockeytown.

After a convincing 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers will welcome the Detroit Red Wings to Rogers Place on Thursday night to continue their season-high six-game homestand at Rogers Place.

With goaltender Stuart Skinner out for the birth of his family's second child, Calvin Pickard stopped 26 of 28 shots he faced against the Kraken and was named the first star to claim his ninth win in his last 10 starts, including a .906 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average over that span.

“First and foremost, it’s nice playing behind such a good team, a team that knows how to win, and expects to win every single night,” Pickard said post-game on Monday. “I just have to go out there and do my job and trust my teammates that they'll do theirs, and they've been doing that.”

Edmonton's backup is 13-4-0 this season with a 2.69 GAA and .901 SV% and has won each of his last four starts, coming up with the big saves when necessary just like in the second period with three incredible saves during the same sequence that ended with Corey Perry cherry-picking for a breakaway that wound up leading to the game-winner.

“He's been a rock. He goes in there, plays hard and gives us a chance to win each and every night,” Perry said of Pickard. “It doesn't matter who's in, but he has a tough assignment coming in every few games and being ready to play. He's a true professional. He does it every game, and we have all the confidence in the world in him.”

Perry’s nine goals this season are the third-most in the NHL among players averaging fewer than 12 minutes per game (Adam Gaudette - 15 & Emil Heineman - 10), showing the depth of talent within the Oilers behind the likes of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Co.

Corey speaks after scoring the game-winner against Seattle

Skinner was back at practice on Wednesday and Thursday following the birth of his second son Darcy, and it was a natural break for the 26-year-old after posting a 6-3-0 record over his last nine games, including a .922 SV%. All signs point to Skinner being back between the pipes on Thursday night against the Red Wings.

Recently, the play of Connor Brown has caught Head Coach Kris Knoblauch’s eye, earning the winger a look on the top line next to Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins during Wednesday's practice after the Oilers deployed No. 97 and No. 29 together against Seattle for the captain's return from a three-game suspension.

The Etobicoke, Ont. native hasn’t tallied a goal since Dec. 16, 2024 but has been prevalent in every game he's played in. After recording an assist against the Kraken on Monday, he is up to six goals and 20 points over 50 games this captain – well past his totals of 12 points (four goals) from last campaign.

“Connor's been playing very well. The goal scoring hasn’t been there as of late, but I think his all-around game has been good,” Knoblauch said. “He's fast, he can get in on the forecheck and is always reliable defensively.”

It's going to take performances like Monday night's to win games now – especially down the home stretch of the season – according to Leon Draisaitl, who became the third player born outside of North America to record 75 points within his first 50 games of a season three times after posting an assist on in the victory over the Kraken

“This time of year, you have to find ways to win hockey games,” Draisaitl said. “You get tired and fatigue starts to set in a little bit. Good teams still find ways to win hockey games.”

Leon speaks to the media after Oilers practice on Wednesday

The Oilers will be expecting that grit from their upcoming opponent in the Detroit Red Wings, who've won three straight games. Former Oilers Head Coach Todd McLellan has guided the Red Wings to an 11-4-1 record since his hiring on Dec. 26 and knows McDavid and Draisaitl are going to get their chances.

“They're elite separately and super elite together. They remind me of the Sedins – they kind of share the same thought process,” he said. “31 other teams have tried to figure out a way to slow them down over the last 10 years, and maybe the only team that solved it was Florida and it took them seven games.”

Lucas Raymond leads the way for the Red Wings with 56 points (20 goals) through 50 games. The Gothenburg, SWE product has 91 career goals, which are tied for the second-most among Swedish-born players before their 23rd birthday all-time. Captain Dylan Larkin shares the team lead in goals with Alex DeBrincat with 21, including a team-leading 12 power-play goals.

Detroit has been a good opponent for McDavid over the years, as the 28-year-old has posted points in all but two of his 18 career matchups with the Red Wings including an eight-game point streak that has seen him post 16 points. McDavid is the fifth all-time point-per-game scorer against the Red Wings with 1.56 (minimum 16 GP). Only one active skater is ahead of him in that metric in Rangers winger Artemi Panarin (1.64).

Zach Hyman has enjoyed the home cooking against the Red Wings with points in five straight games against the Red Wings at Rogers Place, with three of them being in Edmonton and two of them being in Toronto. He has five goals and two assists over that span.

The Oilers have won three straight against Hockeytown as well as five of the last six. They've scored three or more goals in all six of those games.

News Feed

BLOG: Skinner family celebrates the birth of their second son Darcy

RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Lunar New Year

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Sabres 2

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Canucks 2

BLOG: Oilers prepared to play more physical in rematch against Canucks

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Canucks

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

BLOG: McDavid ready to move on from his suspension

GAME RECAP: Capitals 3, Oilers 2

RELEASE: Oilers statement on Connor McDavid suspension

RELEASE: Oilers honour Canadian Armed Forces

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Capitals

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Capitals

FEATURE: Klingberg taking next steps toward NHL return with Oilers

GAME RECAP: Canucks 3, Oilers 2