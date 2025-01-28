BLOG: Skinner family celebrates the birth of their second son Darcy

“Everyone's doing well and everyone's healthy... Another moment that’s just one of the best days ever,” Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner said Tuesday after the birth of his second son Darcy

Buffalo Sabres v Edmonton Oilers

© 2025 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Baby number ‘S-two’ has arrived.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner, wife Chloe, and first-born son Beau became a family of four on Monday when they welcomed Darcy Daniel Skinner to the world

“Everyone's doing well and everyone's healthy,” Skinner said while speaking to the media after Tuesday’s optional practice at Rogers Place.

“The baby came out beautiful, and my wife Chloe's doing great. Superhero, obviously. I don't know how she's able to do it like that and just kind of go on about her day and take care of a newborn. I didn't do anything, and I was tired, so I could only imagine how she was feeling. Just an absolute superhero.

“Another moment that’s just one of the best days ever.”

The 26-year-old wasn’t in the lineup for Monday’s 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place after things started to progress quickly in the days leading up to the birth, resulting in an early labour and Darcy’s arrival a week ahead of schedule.

Stuart speaks Tuesday following the birth of his second son Darcy

Calvin Pickard got the start for the Oilers on Monday and said post-game that he went to bed on Sunday night knowing that he’d get the start against Seattle, making 26 saves for his fourth straight win and ninth victory in his last 10 starts to improve to 13-4-0 this season.

University of Alberta Golden Bears netminder and former Everett Silvertips goalie Tyler Palmer signed an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) in the afternoon to serve as Edmonton’s backup.

Skinner's absence due to illness almost exactly two years ago to the day on Jan. 29, 2023 resulted in Golden Bears shot-stopper Matt Berlin serving as the backup and coming in with the 2:26 left in the third period to make one save in a 7-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Skinner’s attention understandably was away from the game on Monday bar for a few moments when he could check the score, but he didn’t get to watch anything from the game until he got caught up on the highlights when Darcy was sleeping.

“They didn't have TVs in the hospital, so it was just time for me to be there and just to do absolutely everything that I possibly could to help out Chloe,” he said.

The Edmonton-born netminder’s oldest son Beau, who’s two years old, is already on his way to becoming a terrific big brother after giving him a stuffed animal as a gift upon their first meeting. It’s going to take some adjusting for Beau, Stuart said, but it made for a magical moment both he and Chloe will never forget.

“We've been trying to get him there. He's been doing amazing,” Skinner said. “He's definitely already a really amazing big brother. He came to the hospital and gave him a nice stuffy for a gift just to welcome him into the world, and it was lovely.

“He's still got a little bit of getting used to. He's got to get used to it a bit. What a change in his life, right? So it’s pretty cool to see him, and he was holding him. It can make you emotional seeing how your two boys are just sitting there with each other.”

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Lunar New Year

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Sabres 2

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Canucks 2

BLOG: Oilers prepared to play more physical in rematch against Canucks

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Canucks

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

BLOG: McDavid ready to move on from his suspension

GAME RECAP: Capitals 3, Oilers 2

RELEASE: Oilers statement on Connor McDavid suspension

RELEASE: Oilers honour Canadian Armed Forces

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Capitals

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Capitals

FEATURE: Klingberg taking next steps toward NHL return with Oilers

GAME RECAP: Canucks 3, Oilers 2

BLOG: Oilers showing resiliency amid push for Pacific Division title