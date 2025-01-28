BLOG: Skinner family celebrates the birth of their second son Darcy

EDMONTON, AB – Baby number ‘S-two’ has arrived.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner, wife Chloe, and first-born son Beau became a family of four on Monday when they welcomed Darcy Daniel Skinner to the world

“Everyone's doing well and everyone's healthy,” Skinner said while speaking to the media after Tuesday’s optional practice at Rogers Place.

“The baby came out beautiful, and my wife Chloe's doing great. Superhero, obviously. I don't know how she's able to do it like that and just kind of go on about her day and take care of a newborn. I didn't do anything, and I was tired, so I could only imagine how she was feeling. Just an absolute superhero.

“Another moment that’s just one of the best days ever.”

The 26-year-old wasn’t in the lineup for Monday’s 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place after things started to progress quickly in the days leading up to the birth, resulting in an early labour and Darcy’s arrival a week ahead of schedule.