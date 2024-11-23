PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers

One way the Oilers can elevate their game is by scoring more goals on the power play, but Connor Brown relayed that there is nothing to worry about regarding their man advantage, given the quality of players in their locker room and their proven success as a team.

"There's no concern about the power play in here," he said. "We have the best players in the world, and if you take a bigger sample size in 20 games, they're generating. When push comes to shove, they're a group that you can rely on.

"I think special teams are huge for momentum. At the beginning of the year, our penalty kill was kind of sucking the life out of our momentum at times in the game. But right now, I think we're adding to it like we did for a big portion of last year. There's a lot of pride in our special teams group and a lot of pride in our penalty kill."

Edmonton's power play is currently 22nd in the NHL, and they have yet to record two or more power-play goals in a game.

“We have confidence in the five guys out there to execute,” Knoblauch added Thursday morning.

Connor McDavid has points in 12 of his 13 career games against the Rangers for a total of six goals and 19 points. Leon Draisaitl has recorded three or more points in four of his last 16 games against the Rangers – recording 18 points over that span. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 13 points in his last 11 games against New York, including six goals.

Vasily Podkolzin has recorded two goals in four career games against the Rangers, though he continues to search for his first Oilers goal.