PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers

The Oilers have dominated New York over their last ten meetings, picking up points in all but two of the matchups. They have seven wins for a 7-2-1 record over that span and have failed to record four or more goals twice in their last eight meetings.
The Oilers and Rangers split their season series last year, with each team earning a road win. After the Rangers blanked the Oilers 3-0 on October 26 at Rogers Place, the Oilers snagged a 4-3 win at Madison Square Garden for their second win in of what would eventually become a franchise-record 16-game win streak from Dec. 21, 2023 to Feb. 7, 2024.
New York comes into this matchup having won two of their last three games on their West Coast road trip. They dropped their most recent game to the Flames in a 3-2 defeat on Thursday.
Artemi Panarin leads the way for the Rangers with 24 points in 18 games, including ten goals. Adam Fox has posted 16 points in 18 games, but is still seeking his first goal of the campaign. Panarin has struggled to put the puck into the net against the Oilers as of late, as he has not lit the lamp versus Edmonton since New Year’s Eve of 2019 (1G, 3A). That was his only game as a Ranger where he's scored against the Oilers.
Calvin Pickard is the expected starter for the Oilers, having lost two of his last three starts after making 22 saves in his last appearance in a 3-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. His last start against the Rangers was in 2018 when he played for the Philadelphia Flyers, and he is 1-2-0 with a .907 save percentage over his career versus the Rangers.
At the other end, Igor Shesterkin is one of the undisputed best goalies in the NHL, but the Russian has struggled against the Oilers during his career.
The 2022 Vezina Trophy winner has posted a .869 save percentage in two career starts against Edmonton.