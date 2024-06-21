PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 6)

At Thursday's practice at the Downtown Community Arena, the Oilers showcased some of that tight-knit camaraderie, along with an approach of trying to get better each day and taking it one game at a time before they step onto the ice at Rogers Place for Game 6 on Friday.

"We want to drag them back to their hometown in Florida, but it's about taking it one day at a time," goalie Stuart Skinner said. "We got a really good practice in today and we're just preparing to play these guys tomorrow. It's going to be a great task, and I think it's just kind of being in the moment and really enjoying playing these guys. They're such a hard-fought team, and it's always such a good battle every time we step on the ice with these guys, so it'll be a lot of fun."

Forward Evander Kane skated in a bottom-six navy blue jersey during Thursday's practice and could be a possibility for the Oilers on the fourth line as a player who could rejoin the lineup and have a major impact, having missed the last four games due to injury.

Kane's place on the fourth line could be set because of the effectiveness of Edmonton's third line of Mattias Janmark, Adam Henrique and Connor Brown, who've already played big roles in this series so far at even strength and on the penalty kill.

While McDavid has been Edmonton's primary offensive driver in the series with 13 points in five games, the Oilers captain could only heap praise on the third line and speak about their importance to the team's comeback efforts, most notably on the penalty kill by making the Blue & Orange the first team in NHL history to open up back-to-back games in the Final with a shorthanded goal.

"They've been fantastic five on five and on the kill," McDavid said. "All three of those guys are big pieces of the kill, but five on five, they've been doing a great job going out there against whoever. Whether that's the Barkov line or any other line, they've been fantastic and that's a big part of it. Even the fourth line has been great as well. I mean,

"This time of year, to win, you need every single person. We've had guys out of the lineup come in and do a great job and the guys who are out of the lineup are staying ready when their time is called. So it's really been a total team effort to get us to this point."