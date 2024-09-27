PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

As the competition for opening-night roster spots continues, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch and his coaching staff are focused on balancing the needs of those players still in Camp fighting to make an impression and the veteran players looking to get up to speed with more game action.

Among the veterans who'll dress on Saturday will be Viktor Arvidsson, Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner making their first competitive appearance as Edmonton's projected second line to begin the regular season. The trio have spent the majority of time together during Training Camp and this will be their first chance at finding some chemistry outside of practice.

"Sometimes it's hard to really make a lot out of practice, so I think we're going to have to get into some games and see some game-like situations," Draisaitl said. "They're two really skilled players. I think the makeup of it makes a lot of sense and it could be a good line, but you've got to work it out. I'm looking forward to getting some games with them."

Knoblauch has a keen interest in solving the battle for fourth-line centre and on the right side of Edmonton's second and third D pairings, with Ty Emberson, Troy Stecher, Josh Brown and Connor Carrick currently competing for those spots on the back end.

Defenceman Darnell Nurse will remain out of the lineup on Saturday, Knoblauch confirmed, and will have a new partner to adjust to this coming season following the trading of Cody Ceci and a third-round this summer to the Sharks in the deal that brought Emberson to Edmonton.

Among the list of names vying for the fourth-line centre job, 2024 first-round pick Sam O'Reilly remains in Camp after impressing the coashing staff over his last two appearances – most recently in Wednesday's loss to Winnipeg where he went head-to-head against established NHLers like Mark Scheifele.

"I think he's been a strong player, reads the play and he's picked up on our systems really well," Knoblauch said. "He had plenty of opportunities to play in the defensive zone against some really good players in Winnipeg, and I thought he handled it really well. I don't think there was a time that I said he was out of position or that he didn't know how to read it because it's the NHL level. I thought he handled himself really well."