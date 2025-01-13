PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings

Monday’s match against the Kings will come on captain Connor McDavid’s 28th birthday, and only two players in NHL history (Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux) have recorded more than 1,040 points before turning 28 years old.
The Oilers captain has two goals and four assists on games that fall on his birthday, with last year’s celebrations coming after they won their 10th straight game on Jan. 13 against the Montreal Canadiens as part of their franchise-best 16-game win streak.
The Oilers concluded their four-game road trip this past week with a 3-1-0 record and will begin a tricky run of games on Monday against opposition currently occupying playoff spots, starting with an important Pacific Division battle against the Kings at Rogers Place.
Edmonton reclaimed second place in the Pacific from Los Angeles by virtue of Saturday’s win over the Blackhawks but will need at least a point to avoid relinquishing the position back to their division rivals, who are 24-11-5 this season with two fewer games played.
The Kings and Oilers have been the top-two teams in the League over the last six-and-a-half weeks based on win percentage, with LA edging the Oilers out by only three hundredths (.777 vs. .775) while playing two fewer games since Nov. 27.
The Kings took the first meeting back on Dec. 28 at Crypto.com Arena with a 4-3 overtime victory after forward Quinton Byfield scored 3:19 into extra time. Byfield had two goals and an assist and is riding a five-game point streak against the Oilers, totalling four goals and five assists.
Despite LA's last victory over Edmonton, the Oilers have won the last three matchups at Rogers Place.