PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings

EDMONTON, AB – Bring on the Kings.

After coming back to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers will host the Los Angeles Kings in a one-off homestand at Rogers Place on Monday before hitting the road again for three games against Minnesota, Colorado and Vancouver.

Zach Hyman scored the winner in the Windy City last time out on Edmonton’s only power play of the game in the third period after his team fought back from a two-goal deficit during the middle frame with goals from Vasily Podkolzin, Adam Henrique and Corey Perry.

Including Saturday’s clutch goal, nine of Hyman’s 14 goals this season have either tied the game for the Oilers or given them the lead, as the winger continues his hot stretch over the last 27 games with 14 goals and 10 assists after being held to just one helper over his first 10 games in 2024-25.

Since starting the season 11-for-60 (18.3 percent) with the man advantage, Edmonton’s power play has performed to the tune of a league-best 35.4 percent (17-for-48) since Nov. 29. Their top-ranked penalty kill since Nov. 20 at 89.3 percent (50-for-56) also needed to come up with the crucial late kill with Henrique in the box for high-sticking in the final minute.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard shut the door to finish with 19 saves on 22 shots and improved to 6-1-0 over his last seven starts, claiming victory to reach double-digit wins for the third time in his career.

Leon Draisaitl assisted on Hyman’s game-winning effort to give him points in 16 of his last 17 games, with the German sitting first in the NHL for goals (31) and second in points (63).