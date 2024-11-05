PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

“If we talk about scoring chances five on five, I think we’ve done well. But we haven’t really drawn many power plays to generate things and get in a rhythm and build on something,” Knoblauch said. “It is something we’ll have to look at.”
The penalty kill has also been underperforming (60 percent), sitting last in the NHL, but Kris Knoblauch isn't too worried about it long-term. “We are doing a lot of good things (on the penalty kill) and there will be a time where we’re talking about how good it looks right now.”
Coach Knoblauch mentioned that subtle personnel changes early on were “definitely a factor,” but he's also confident in who he has in those positions right now.
“I think the pressure has been pretty good, the clears have been much better… it is close, but we’re going to find it.”
The Golden Knights are coming into town playing some of their best hockey since their Stanley Cup victory in 2023. They have won five of their last six games and have put up four or more goals on five of those teams in the process.
They are coming off a 4-3 overtime win against Utah on Saturday and will be plenty rested for Wednesday’s game. Captain Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights in scoring with 20 points (5G, 15A) while Connor McDavid’s fellow 2015 draftee Jack Eichel is second with 16 points (3G, 13A).
Stuart Skinner (3-4-1 with a 3.31 GAA and .881 SV%) and Adin Hill (5-2-0 with a 3.16 GAA and .874 SV%) are the expected starters in a matchup of potential goalies representing Canada at the Four Nations Face-off in February.