PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

EDMONTON, AB – “If you keep getting opportunities, they are going to go in,” Jeff Skinner said after practice on Tuesday. “(But) it is not going to change course by itself. You have to work through it, work at it and dig in, and that is the only way it will turn around.”

“There are a lot of buzzwords you can put on it, but at the end of the day, we just want to finish off some of those opportunities we are creating for ourselves.”

The Oilers are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Devils, in which they nearly doubled the Devils’ shot output with a differential of 31-16. November 4th may just be an unlucky day for the Oilers, as the last time they recorded a win on that day was in 2005 when they defeated the Blues 7-2 (0-3-1 since).

“Overall, I thought (our performance) was certainly good enough to score a few,” said Kris Knoblauch, who has plenty of experience with the Devils as an assistant coach for their rival Philadelphia Flyers from 2017-2019.

“Often you get emotional after a game you win or lose, (when you lose) you are negative and think about everything you did wrong. There were mistakes and things we could have done better and we lost the special teams battle again, but overall, I thought it could have been a much closer game.”