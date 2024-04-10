PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

With six games left to play over the final nine days of the regular season, it’ll be a frenetic finish for the Blue & Orange who could decide to give McDavid – and some other plays in the lineup – extra rest down the stretch to rest and recuperate ahead of the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That would give the likes of Dylan Holloway, who was just summoned from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, the chance for more NHL ice time and to audition themselves for potentially bigger roles in the postseason.

Coach Knoblauch said it’s a clever balance over the final handful of regular-season games trying to keep your players sharp and rested, while also considering the tight race in the standings and their need to keep winning games.

“Absolutely. You always run the risk,” Knoblauch said. “Sometimes if a player’s not going 100% and he's not aware and he gets hit or he's pushing so hard that he puts himself in a vulnerable position, as a coach you have no control over that.

“If we were playing the last two games of the season and those games didn't mean anything, it's easier taking guys out. But as a coach, you always want your team to be ready for the playoffs and not take a step back, and it's a very difficult situation on how hard you push and how badly you want to win while also protecting your team and preparing it for the playoffs.”

Draisaitl echoed his coach's assessment, going further by saying this is an important time for players to reaffirm some positive habits for the postseason.

"Just habits. I think that's the most important thing," Draisaitl said. "The last thing you want to do this time of year is lose your habits just because seemingly the games aren't as important as maybe a month ago. So we're just going to continue to stick with our game plan, have good details, stick to that and just try and continue to win."