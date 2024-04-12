PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Coyotes

McDavid isn’t the only player who’s questionable for Friday's start to a back-to-back for Edmonton after Knoblauch updated the status of some players nursing a few bumps and bruises.
McDavid, Cody Ceci and Sam Carrick weren’t on the ice for Thursday’s full practice at Rogers Place, with Carrick being confirmed as day-to-day and out by the bench boss for their matchup with the Cotes after being involed in a collision during the Vegas game.
Ceci took a maintenance day on Thursday and while he could potentially dress against Arizona on Friday, the Oilers coaching staff could take a similar approach to their captain and have the defenceman sit out in favour of awarding ice time to Troy Stecher against his former team.
“He definitely could have been on the ice and we’ll decide tomorrow if he's going to play or not,” Knoblauch said of Ceci. “Obviously we've got Stech, who we want to get back in the lineup. We're playing back-to-back. We kind of planned that he was going to play one of the three games, so tomorrow might be a good opportunity for him to play.”
Arizona went 0-for-5 on the power play on Wednesday against the Canucks but were still able to help out the Oilers in their race for the Pacific Division crown, defeating Vancouver 4-3 in the shootout on Wednesday despite coughing up a two-goal lead in the third period.
The Coyotes have won three of their last four games and own a winning record since the start of March, going 11-9-0, but they'll be leaning on their youth for the remainder of the season and into the future after another season without playoffs.
Clayton Keller has nine points (5G, 4A) over his last six games against the Oilers and leads the NHL for goals from players 25 or younger this season with 33 tucks while owning the Arizona scoring lead with 73 points in 75 games.
Logan Cooley, Arizona's third-overall pick in 2022, has caught fire down the stretch with nine points (6G, 3A) over his last seven games and needs one more goal this season to reach the 20-goal mark, which would put him on an exclusive list with Chicago's Connor Bedard as the only players aged 19 or younger to have 20 goals this season.