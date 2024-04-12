PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Coyotes

EDMONTON, AB – Even without their captain in the lineup, the Oilers were too much to handle for the Golden Knights on Wednesday, dispatching their Pacific Division rivals with a complete and composed performance in a 5-1 victory.

The Blue & Orange now look to carry Wednesday’s success into the start of a back-to-back on Friday against the Coyotes, hoping to make up more ground on the Canucks for first place in the division and claim their first division title since 1986-87 when the franchise hoisted its third Stanley Cup.

“That was a solid, complete game for us coming off the other night where we didn't have our ‘A’ game, but we found a way to win,” Corey Perry said of Wednesday’s victory. “I thought tonight, playing a really good hockey team, we put all 60 minutes together and you can see what kind of team we are when we do that.”

The win was the Blue & Orange’s sixth straight on home ice and improved their record at Rogers Place over their last 11 games to 10-0-1 – a terrific run on home ice that’s been made possible by averaging a league-best goals per game (4.91) and the second-best goals against (1.82) on home ice since Feb, 29.

Edmonton is keen to continue their strong run to conclude the regular season against Arizona, who they've dominated over their last 22 meetings with a 17-3-2 record and seven straight head-to-head wins dating back to Oct. 21, 2021.

“You've got to take care of your home ice," Perry said. “That's first and foremost. On the road it's a different game plan, but at home, we've put some solid games together lately and we're going to have to continue to do that."