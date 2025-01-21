PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Capitals

McDavid's suspension is the second of his career after he received a two-game ban in February 2019, and he'll be eligible to return on Monday, Jan. 27 against the Seattle Kraken.

"People that don't watch every day don't fully understand," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said of McDavid. "I think we do see it a little bit differently because it's not just the big plays – it's the little things constantly that he's had to deal with basically since he's come in. I don't think it's a buildup of that. It's just simply his individual play."

Defenceman John Klingberg skated for the first time on Monday morning since signing with the Oilers on Jan. 17 and is hoping to get back into action for the first time in over 400 days before the NHL schedule breaks for the 4 Nations Face-Off after Edmonton's game against Colorado on Feb. 7.

Klingberg has appeared in 633 career NHL games, amassing 412 points (81 goals, 331 assists), but hasn't played since Nov. 11, 2023 when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Swedish blueliner played in just 14 games last season, registering five assists before choosing to undergo surgery and ending his campaign early to address hip issues that have bothered him for nearly his entire career.

“The motion I have now is better than I ever remember it being, so it's just a matter of getting used to it and working through it," Klingberg said after Oilers practice on Monday. "I've been skating for a while, so I feel like I'm coming along really well, and it's just a matter of getting to the pace of playing against the best players in the world again.”

Well known for his exploits as an offensive defenceman, recording a career-high 67 points (eight goals, 59 assists) over 82 games with the Dallas Stars in 2017-18, Klingberg understands the biggest gains need to come away from the puck – an area he felt the most impacted in before having surgery.

“A big part of my game is positioning, playing with the puck and creating offence," he said. "But also, I want to be reliable on the defensive side as well, and I haven't been over the last few years, which I know is something that I'm going to have to come back and prove so I can be some kind of a corner piece in a successful team, and that's how I look at it,” he said.

“For me, it's important to come back and obviously contribute with the puck, but being reliable defensively as well, and I think that's something that I hope to prove and I’m pretty confident that it's going to be a lot better just because the way I move.”