PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blues

“A lot of things that we talked about early on, we've put those into our game on a game-to-game basis,” said Adam Henrique. “So for us, a lot of detail in our game and having that bottom line of just working and allowing us to go out and just play free and fast with the puck and always looking to attack. Just having the details on the other side of the puck too, defensively, where I think everybody's really buying into that aspect of it and things are clicking."

Henrique contributed two assists in Thursday's win over the Blue Jackets, setting up goals for Mattias Ekholm and linemate Jeff Skinner, whom he's found some chemistry with alongside Mattias Janmark on Edmonton's third line.

"I think once we air out what we feel or see or want to do, it just helps the line as a whole," Henrique said. "So you can see [Skinner] making more plays with the puck, hanging on to it, skating well, moving well with the puck and those sorts of things. So I think when Janny and I try to keep things simple – just getting to the net and allowing him to play with the puck and all those sorts of little things – that's been working for us lately."

The 34-year-old Henrique has seven points (1G, 6A) in his last nine games – all at even strength – as he plays a key role for the Oilers as an important penalty-killer on the team who can centre the third line.

"Adam does a little bit of everything," Knoblauch said. "He's typically scored more than he has this year. Just with the role that he's playing, there is less opportunity on the power of play and he's not playing with high-profile players, more minutes, and is playing a bit of a checking role. But playing with Skinner in Janmark, we've put together a nice little line there that we feel has been progressing and playing really well for us."

Saturday’s meeting with the Blue brings the return of Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to Oil Country, who both signed offer sheets with St. Louis in the offseason after being drafted by the club and playing a part in last year’s run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.