PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blues

The Oakville, Ont. product’s nine slap-shot goals are second in the NHL next to only LA’s Drew Doughty, while his 15 tallies this season are tied with Calgary’s MacKenzie Weegar for the League lead in scoring among defencemen as he tries to chase down Sheldon Souray to become the first Oilers blueliner since 2007-08 to record 20 goals in a season.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added extra insurance later in the period, getting his skate blade to Connor Brown’s bouncing pass behind the Kings’ defenders, helping put an end to Edmonton’s three-game losing streak and providing them two valuable points in the Pacific Division playoff race.
The helper for Brown was his first point in 11 games, and Mattias Janmark carried forward his strong form with the secondary helper to make it three goals and an assist in his last four games to go along with his penalty-kill impact and steady defensive presence.
“I think he's been doing a lot of good things for us,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said on Tuesday. “He's been moving his feet, he's been making some really nice plays on the wall, and obviously, his goals have been coming from around the net… He's been putting himself in good situations and I really like his game.”
Zach Hyman grew his team-leading goal total to 38 in the first period, with Connor McDavid providing the first of two more assists for the Oilers captain in the victory to extend his home point streak to 23 games (10G, 42A) despite his 10-game goalless drought.
In between the pipes, Stuart Skinner stopped 38 of 40 shots, putting in a strong bounce-back performance from Edmonton’s disappointing 6-2 loss to the Flames in the Battle of Alberta on Saturday.