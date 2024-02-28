PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blues

EDMONTON, AB – From start to finish on Monday night, it took contributions from everyone on the Oilers bench to pick up two valuable points over the Kings in a 4-2 victory at Rogers Place.

When Edmonton wraps up their five-game homestand against St. Louis on Wednesday, it will take another connected and collected effort from all of them versus an opponent that caused them plenty of ‘Missouri’ earlier this month on the road.

“You can't win in this league with two lines and four defencemen,” said Leon Draisaitl, who recorded a goal and assist in the victory over LA. “We need everybody in here and that was a great indicator last night of how we need to play every night, and everyone contributed.

“The PK was massive for us at a really big time in the game, so it was a good game by everyone.”

The Oilers penalty kill provided a big boost for the group during the second period by shutting down a five-on-three with the Kings ahead 2-1, leading to Edmonton’s vaunted power play tying the game on a deflection from Leon Draisaitl in the slot that came off a well-placed shot-pass from up top by Evan Bouchard almost four minutes later.

On LA’s second goal, Bouchard was caught a failed step-up at the blueline that led to the visitors’ advantage, but the defenceman came up clutch 1:25 into the final frame when he stepped into a one-timer off that went bar-down to give the Oilers their first lead of the night. The marker ended up being his sixth game-winning goal this year, which ties Bouchard with Paul Coffey (1984-85) for the most all-time by an Oilers defenceman in a single season with 26 games still left to go.