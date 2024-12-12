PREVIEW: Oilers at Wild

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Central Division-leading Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet West at 6:30 MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

ST. PAUL, MN – The Edmonton Oilers look to make it four straight victories when they venture into the State of Hockey on Thursday night for a meeting with the Central Division-leading Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild sit atop the NHL's overall standings with a 19-5-4 record, enjoying their franchise's best-ever start through 28 games with the league's best goals against per game (2.39), save percentage (.923) and even strength goals per game (1.68).

Minnesota has won six of their last seven games after stealing a 5-4 shootout win from Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, tying the game with 44 seconds left in regulation through Marco Rossi.

Russian superstar Kirill Kaprizov had another goal for the Wild and is now tied for third in goals (18) and tied for second in points (43) through 27 games, factoring in on 47.8 percent of Minnesota's goals this season.

The Wild's 63 wins all-time over the Oilers are their most against any team in their history, having already been victorious this season back on Nov. 21 in a 5-3 win at Rogers Place.

Minnesota has taken 11 of the past 13 meetings with Edmonton since 2019-20 while outscoring them 51-23 at even strength.

Leon speaks after Tuesday's 2-1 Oilers win over the Lightning

Since their last meeting, the Oilers are 6-1-0 in their last seven games, coming off a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning where Leon Draisaitl's game-winner in the second period made him the first player to reach 20 goals in the NHL this season – beating out Florida's Sam Reinhart, Colorado's Mikko Rantanen and Kaprizov as well.

Connor McDavid scored another highlight-reel goal to make it goals in back-to-back games, making it 28 points (11G, 17A) in 15 games for the Oilers captain since he returned from injury on Nov. 6 – leading all players over that span.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 21 of 22 shots to earn the win and has been excellent as of late, recording a 4-1-0 record with a 1.41 goals-against average, a .947 save percentage and 4.85 goals saved above expected (GSAx) over his last five starts.

After letting in five goals on 22 shots in a matchup vs. the Lighting one year ago, Skinner spoke about his growth over the past season both on and off the ice – a lot of personal growth for the Edmonton-born goaltender who was on the cusp of being named to Canada's team for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

"The amount of things that I've been able to go through personally, and obviously as a team over the last 12 months have been crucial in the sense of where I am now as a man, as a father, as a goalie in so many ways," he said. "So I'm just going to continue to keep on growing as a human being and keep on doing my best."

Stuart speaks after his 21 saves in the Oilers win vs. the Lightning

The Oilers were happy with how they held down the Lightning in the third period on Tuesday night, needing a crucial late penalty kill to keep Tampa Bay from scoring at six-on-four in the final two minutes but otherwise remaining resilient with the lead.

"In the St. Louis game, I thought early on, we cheated the game," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Whether it was too long of shifts, puck management, bad defensively, we we're just not doing our responsibilities. Through all 20 minutes of the third period, I thought we played as well as you can with the lead."

Considering how the Oilers were able to shut down Nikita Kucherov and the lightning at even strength, they're confident they can do it again against another Russian star in Kirill Kaprizov, along with matching the Wild's strength at five-on-five.

"I think they're very similar players," Knoblauch said. "Five on five, they're able to protect the puck and they like to find guys coming in late. They're very dangerous. The best way to [stop] that is just playing solid defence"

The Oilers are looking for their first win in Minnesota since Feb. 7, 2019, having dropped their last six visits to Xcel Energy Center.

