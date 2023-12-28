PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks

SAN JOSE, CA – The Edmonton Oilers are hoping to pick up right where they left off before the holiday break when they begin a three-game California road trip on Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

“I think it's jumping right back in the saddle and playing the same hockey that we were before Christmas,” said forward Derek Ryan. “We're just coming off a break, so we're trying to kind of get back in the saddle and get our game back to where it needs to be.”

Before taking four days off for the holidays, the Oilers scored four goals in the third period on consecutive nights to earn back-to-back victories over the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers and get themselves back to a .500 win percentage with a 15-15-1 record.

On Wednesday afternoon, the team travelled to San Jose before holding a post-flight practice that was centred around trying to get back into that feeling they’d found in the final frames of the back-to-back comeback wins.

“Just reminders of what we did well to give us those two victories – especially in the third period in both those games – and not overwhelm them coming from the break,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “It's not like they're going to forget everything that we're doing and the systems or stuff like that, so I think it’s just a lot of mild refreshers.”

Veteran Sam Gagner didn’t travel with the team to California and will miss the next three games with what Knoblauch categorized as a "short-term injury" after last Thursday’s 6-3 win over the Devils at the Prudential Center.

Dylan Holloway participated in Wednesday’s practice but isn’t expected to be back in the lineup on this California road trip, says Knoblauch, and could make his return potentially as early as Jan. 2 on home ice against the Philadelphia Flyers after missing the last 18 games with a lower-body injury sustained against the Islanders on Nov. 13.

Netminder Stuart Skinner, who is 12-9-1 with a .886 save percentage and 3.04 goals-against average this season, will get the start in San Jose after stopping 31 of 34 shots against the Rangers before the break.