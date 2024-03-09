PREVIEW: Oilers at Penguins

PITTSBURGH, PA – The Oilers will look to bring home five of a possible eight points from their road trip as they visit the Penguins on Sunday for their second consecutive matinee matchup.

Saturday's early game in Buffalo started swimmingly for the visitors as Ryan McLeod scored 29 seconds after the opening puck-drop and then set up Warren Foegele for a shorthanded marker later in the first to make it 2-0 Edmonton.

However, the Sabres scored on the power play right after Foegele's goal, tied it up midway through the third period, looked to have won the game with two seconds left in overtime before Owen Power's winner was negated by an offside review, and then ultimately prevailed in the shootout to win 3-2.

The Oilers out-shot the Sabres 32-27, had 15 of the 24 high-danger chances per Natural Stat Trick, and won 39 of the 49 faceoffs in the game, but had to settle for one point instead of two.

"We're very disappointed," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "In the first period I thought we played really well. We were up 2-0 and unfortunately we gave up the penalty-kill goal. We had a lot of opportunities to add to our lead, and if we get it up to a two-goal lead it's probably a little bit of a different game where we can sit back."