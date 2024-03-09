PREVIEW: Oilers at Penguins

The Blue & Orange will close out their four-game Eastern Conference road trip on Sunday with another matinee matchup, this time against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena

By Ryan Frankson
The Oilers will close out their four-game Eastern Conference road trip on Sunday with another matinee matchup, this time against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet West at 11 a.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

The Oilers fall to the Sabres 3-2 in the shootout on Saturday

PITTSBURGH, PA – The Oilers will look to bring home five of a possible eight points from their road trip as they visit the Penguins on Sunday for their second consecutive matinee matchup.

Saturday's early game in Buffalo started swimmingly for the visitors as Ryan McLeod scored 29 seconds after the opening puck-drop and then set up Warren Foegele for a shorthanded marker later in the first to make it 2-0 Edmonton.

However, the Sabres scored on the power play right after Foegele's goal, tied it up midway through the third period, looked to have won the game with two seconds left in overtime before Owen Power's winner was negated by an offside review, and then ultimately prevailed in the shootout to win 3-2.

The Oilers out-shot the Sabres 32-27, had 15 of the 24 high-danger chances per Natural Stat Trick, and won 39 of the 49 faceoffs in the game, but had to settle for one point instead of two.

"We're very disappointed," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "In the first period I thought we played really well. We were up 2-0 and unfortunately we gave up the penalty-kill goal. We had a lot of opportunities to add to our lead, and if we get it up to a two-goal lead it's probably a little bit of a different game where we can sit back."

Tony & Cam discuss Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo

After such a tough result on Saturday, the Oilers are thankful their shot at redemption is immediate.

"It's frustrating when you have that lead and don't come out with the win," Foegele said. "But the good thing is we've got a game tomorrow. A quick flight here to regroup and we focus on tomorrow."

Last Sunday back at Rogers Place in Edmonton, the Oilers dismantled the Penguins 6-1 and held the flightless birds off the scoresheet until Evgeni Malkin spoiled Calvin Pickard's shutout with 7:37 left in the game. Leon Draisaitl had three assists in the dominant win while Zach Hyman tallied goals 41 and 42 of his sensational scoring season.

Edmonton has won five consecutive games vs. Pittsburgh with a lopsided 29-9 goal differential.

Pickard is projected to start on Sunday after Stuart Skinner tended the twine on Saturday in Buffalo.

