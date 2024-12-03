PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

The Oilers will have to be on top of their game on Tuesday night beneath the lights of Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, where the challenge of facing the Golden Knights is always a tall task considering the history these two clubs have, including their 2023 meeting in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

You can always get one past the House in Vegas, but you can just as easily lose it all, and the Blue & Orange aren’t interested in losing the high chip count they've built up over recent positive results.

“I think we're always trying to grow our game, always trying to build momentum and just when you think you have, you know it can stop just as quickly,” McDavid said. “So it’s a big test here tomorrow night against a division rival and it’s a game to get up for, for sure.”

The Golden Knights lead the Pacific Division with a 15-7-3 record but are coming off one of the biggest losses in their franchise’s brief history, a 6-0 defeat to Utah on Saturday night.

Vegas has lost three of their last four games at T-Mobile Arena after starting the season 8-0 on home ice, so there will be plenty of jump in their game to try and reverse their recent home fortunes in a four-point game on Tuesday.

Vegas has always been a place that Edmonton likes to play, and their well-travelled fans who make the trip down to Nevada always provide an extra boost for the Oilers in an always-tough matchup.

“Yeah, It's a lot of fun. The energy is always great,” McDavid said. “The Oilers fans travel well. We’re always well-supported here from the Oiler fans. It’s a special environment to play in, but more so, I think it's the test of the group. On the other side, they're a team that's won and it’s a fun challenge for us.

“A lot of it had to do with a good playoff series a few years ago,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch added. “And the other part of it is it’s just two good teams – two teams that feel that they are near the top of the NHL.”