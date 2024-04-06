PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames

The Oilers and Flames will conclude their four-game season series on Saturday, with Edmonton earning two of the three victories thus far. The Blue & Orange emerged with a 5-2 decision on Oct. 29 in the Heritage Classic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium and followed that up with a 3-1 win in Calgary on Jan. 20.

The most recent Battle of Alberta encounter was not so kind to the Oilers, though, as the Flames silenced a raucous Saturday night crowd at Rogers Place with a 6-3 result on Feb. 24.

However, the Oilers have gone 13-4-3 since that disappointing showing while the Flames have diverted in the opposite direction, with just six wins in 17 games and seven losses in their last eight.

The Oilers found themselves in a similar funk to start the season, with a dismal 2-9-1 record through their opening 12 games, making Friday night's playoff clinch that much sweeter.

"We really buckled down after a really poor start," Draisaitl said. "There's a lot of resiliency and character in this group. It's only one step, of course, we know that, but it's a step that you need to do to give yourself a chance."

"Things weren't looking great, but I think as a group we had the belief that we knew we could turn it around and get on a roll," Kane added. "We did that and clinched a playoff spot, so that's a nice feeling. And now we've got to try to win some more games to solidify home ice and, who knows, maybe climb the standings."