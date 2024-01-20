PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames

CALGARY, AB – As if we needed any more reasons to be excited about the Battle of Alberta.

“It's always a special night playing against the Flames,” said Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl before the team flight to Calgary on Friday afternoon.

“Of course, it's always a little bit more amped up than any other game, but we have the chance to make history and we’re aware of it.”

The Edmonton Oilers will face their provincial rivals the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night as they try to make it 13 consecutive victories to pass the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens for the longest win streak by a Canadian team in NHL history.

In addition to history, there will be two critical points in the playoff race up for grabs, with Edmonton currently four points up on the Flames for third place in the Pacific Division with an extra four games in hand.

“Obviously it's cool to break records, but two points is two points,” said defenceman Vincent Desharnais. “We just want to go out there, get two points and get out of there. We know it's going to be a big rivalry, we're very excited and ready to battle, but at the end of the day we're going to Calgary for two points.”