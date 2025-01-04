PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kraken

Even for Leon Draisaitl, who notched the winner with 1:35 remaining to pass Glenn Anderson for the fifth-most points in franchise history and increase his lead in the NHL’s goalscoring race to five, there are areas of his game on Friday night that he admits could’ve been better.
The German took responsibility for some of the turnovers and giveaways he and his linemates Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson committed that helped leave an opening for Anaheim to get themselves back in the game, beginning with forward Brett Leason’s goal late in the second period that happened with them on the ice.
"I think we had a lot of good shifts. We had a lot of good looks," Draisaitl said. "Their goalie made some big stops, but I think all in all, especially on my behalf and our line, just too many turnovers.
“We would have it, and then a turnover would happen, and it'd just be kind of back and forth. But that's mainly our line tonight, so mainly me. But it happens. Those games come along every once in a while, and you just learn from it."
Draisaitl said that Saturday’s trip to Seattle to begin a long four-game, coast-to-coast road trip is a great chance to keep making up ground in the Pacific Division standings, sitting six points back of the Golden Knights for first place while being tied with the Los Angeles Kings for second with 49 points and a 23-12-3 record.
“Of course, we're going to keep pushing,” he said. “Obviously, it's no secret we want to win the division, but we’ve got some catching up to do on Vegas, so keep continuing to get better and playing our game, and hopefully, we can catch them.”