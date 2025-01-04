PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kraken

The Oilers will be looking to carry forward the momentum from their late winner from Leon Draisaitl in a 3-2 victory over the Ducks last night at Rogers Place when they begin a four-game road trip on Saturday with the second of back-to-back games at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Kraken.

“Good teams find ways to win, and sometimes, you go through stretches where you're not finding those wins,” Nurse added. “But we're finding ways to make big plays at big moments, and for us, we have to continue to do that because not every game's going to be perfect.”

Nurse gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead in the second period before Brett Leason and Jackson LaCombe scored for the Ducks to set up a dramatic finish that was headlined by Draisaitl’s league-leading 28th goal of the season and ninth of the game-winning variety with 1:35 left in regulation.

The Hamilton, Ont. produce sent a cross-ice pass to Zach Hyman that was redirected into the path of Draisaitl, whose perfect shot from the slot went off the right post and rounded the inside of Anaheim’s net to give the Oilers a late lead they’d see through to the final buzzer to secure their second straight victory.

Nurse notched a helper on the deciding goal to finish with a multi-point night, giving him a goal and seven assists in 13 games since returning from injury on Dec. 5 against Columbus. The defenceman has carried over his excellent form during December into the new year as he battles night in and night out on the Oilers blue line to play to the potential he knows he’s capable of.

"Anytime you set a new standard for yourself, you want to build off it, and I know for me, I just want to play to the way I'm capable of playing," Nurse said. "And not just once in a while. It's got to be every night for our team, so I'm just trying to contribute and play with the confidence and the capabilities I have."