PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blue Jackets

Draisaitl finished with two goals and an assist, becoming the 12th player in NHL history with 350+ goals and 500+ assists prior to his 29th birthday. Ten of the 11 players to accomplish this before Draisaitl are all in the NHL Hall of Fame—with Jaromir Jagr being the only exception due to the fact he's still competing at 52 years old with Kladno of the Czech Extraliga.

In overtime, Ekholm took advantage of the extra ice afforded to him by having nine seconds of carry-over power play from regulation to pick out the German at the back post with an incredible pass, helping seal the extra point for his side after the Oilers came back to tie the game on two separate occasions on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena.

"I've very rarely gotten a better pass or an easier tap-in than that one," Draisaitl said. "That was all-world. He's just an amazing player."

"That was an excellent play," Knoblauch added. "The fake slap shot and then the sauce pass to the back door. It was also Leon on his backhand. That's not an easy tip. A lot of guys miss that just because it's your backhand and you're so tight, so a lot of credit to Leon too, because that's not easy."

Ekholm produced two assists for his second straight multi-point game – recording helpers on Evan Bouchard's tying goal in the third period and Leon Draisaitl's early extra-time winner – along with Connor McDavid adding two helpers in the victory.

"You often win when your best players perform, and our guys stepped up and made some key plays," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.