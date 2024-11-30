PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Avalanche

Calvin Pickard came up with a clutch pad save on Clayton Keller in the third period after Utah drew level before the Oilers missed the opportunity to win the game on a late power play.
Just 1:18 into overtime, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fought the puck off Matias Maccelli and picked his spot low blocker (where else?) on a partial breakaway against the left-handed Karel Vejmelka.
"He's the opposite hand, so I just tried to see the spot and I hit it," Nugent-Hopkins said. "I think quite a few times this year, I've either missed it by a couple of inches, or the goalie's made a good stop on it, or I hit the post or whatever. But obviously, it's nice to see them go in once in a while."
The game-winner was Nuge's third of the season, and in addition to the Oilers' power play that he's a major part of, the goals might start coming a little more often after being held to 10 points in 23 games this season.
"I thought he had a really good game tonight," Knoblauch said of Nugent-Hopkins. "I thought he was making a lot of nice plays, and obviously, the biggest play was putting the puck in during overtime. He worked hard to create that turnover and turn around to get that opportunity. But we're talking a lot about the power play tonight and how good that was. Ryan had a lot to do with that, too."
"Nuggy is a clutch player," Draisaitl added. "He plays really well in tight games and obviously, for him to get rewarded, we probably get more excited about it than he does. But a great play by him all around."