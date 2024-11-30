PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Avalanche

The Oilers trailed Utah 2-0 after 20 minutes and had some hard conversations with each other in the intermission about their effort levels in the first period, and their impressive response in the middle frame resulted from that accountability to one another in the locker room.

"We absolutely addressed that it wasn't good enough, and it's very powerful when it comes from the players," Knoblauch said of the intermission talk. "So if players are calling each other out, that's very good on them. They responded and played better, and I still think we have more to get better at, but they know that that's not an acceptable level of play. They know they can play better than that."

“I think we just found our legs and started to just take pride in playing with the puck," Leon Draisaitl said. "When you throw pucks away and don't take care of them, you're defending a lot because you don't have it. If you take care of the puck and value the puck and make good plays, then you're going to have it a lot more.

“That snowballs into looks and chances."

Vasily Podkolzin scored his second goal in as many games on a two-on-one near the midway mark of the middle frame before Edmonton’s power play took over. The Oilers’ penalty kill came up with an early stop in the period, improving to 17-for-17 over the last eight games, and set the stage for their power play to score twice to give Edmonton a 3-2 advantage through two periods.