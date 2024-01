FIRST PERIOD

9:06: Zach Hyman takes a little bit too much momentum into a net drive and is given a goaltender interference penalty.

12:05: SNAP-SHOT NUUUUUGE! The Oilers take the patient approach on their first power play and it finally opens up for Nugent-Hopkins, who got the pass from Leon Draisaitl in the left circle before wrapping a snap shot from the slot around Nashville's net and behind Kevin Lankinen. 1-0 Edmonton.

13:22: The referees miss an egregious holding penalty on Connor McDavid, but make up for it with a holding-the-stick penalty to Jeremy Lauzon on Leon Draisaitl in the neutral zone.

20:00: GAME ON! Corey Perry gets a big cheer when his face is shown during the anthems. He'll make his Oilers debut alongside Dylan Holloway and Ryan McLeod on the third line. Edmonton goes for their 16th straight victory.

20:00: The first period will begin at 2:08 p.m. MT at Rogers Place.