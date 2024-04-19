LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Avalanche

SECOND PERIOD

7:24: McLeod hits ANOTHER post. That's his second of the period.

8:00: 5-1 for Colorado. Zach Parise drops to one knee and roofs his fifth in 35 games with the Avalanche, and 899th career point, from the fanger area. Ross Colton made a good behind-the-back pass from below the goal line.

11:40: Brett Kulak slashes down onto the hands of Casey Mittelstadt and it's called for slashing. Edmonton will be shorthanded for the fourth time.

13:40: The referee loses sight of the puck after Foegele makes a great pass to Derek Ryan on the rush, forcing Annunen into a save and MacKinnon clearing the puck to the corner.

19:18: Foegele sneaks a fast shot on goal that fools Annunen in the crease, but it strikes the crossbar and goes out the other way.

20:00: The second period is underway.

Stuart Skinner has been replaced in the Oilers crease by Calvin Pickard after he made nine saves on 13 shots in the opening period.

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers are in tough through 20 minutes down 4-1 to the Avalanche, who are playing a solid squad against an Oilers team without its top-seven point scorers.

1:40: After Ryan McLeod got a great chance in front but was thwarted by Justus Annunen, Edmonton is guilty of having too many men on the ice. They'll be shorthanded again for the third time.

4:38: HOLLOWAY STAY HOT! Philip Broberg zips a wrist shot on net that Holloway redirects home for his sixth goal this season and the third since his recall from Bakersfield six games ago. Brett Kulak collects his 100th career point with the secondary helper that cuts into Colorado's first-period advantage. 4-1.