LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Avalanche

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Thursday's game between Edmonton & Colorado

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers close out the regular season at Ball Arena in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:30 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Kris speaks from Ball Arena before puck drop

SECOND PERIOD

7:24: McLeod hits ANOTHER post. That's his second of the period.

8:00: 5-1 for Colorado. Zach Parise drops to one knee and roofs his fifth in 35 games with the Avalanche, and 899th career point, from the fanger area. Ross Colton made a good behind-the-back pass from below the goal line.

11:40: Brett Kulak slashes down onto the hands of Casey Mittelstadt and it's called for slashing. Edmonton will be shorthanded for the fourth time.

13:40: The referee loses sight of the puck after Foegele makes a great pass to Derek Ryan on the rush, forcing Annunen into a save and MacKinnon clearing the puck to the corner.

19:18: Foegele sneaks a fast shot on goal that fools Annunen in the crease, but it strikes the crossbar and goes out the other way.

20:00: The second period is underway.

Stuart Skinner has been replaced in the Oilers crease by Calvin Pickard after he made nine saves on 13 shots in the opening period.

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers are in tough through 20 minutes down 4-1 to the Avalanche, who are playing a solid squad against an Oilers team without its top-seven point scorers.

1:40: After Ryan McLeod got a great chance in front but was thwarted by Justus Annunen, Edmonton is guilty of having too many men on the ice. They'll be shorthanded again for the third time.

4:38: HOLLOWAY STAY HOT! Philip Broberg zips a wrist shot on net that Holloway redirects home for his sixth goal this season and the third since his recall from Bakersfield six games ago. Brett Kulak collects his 100th career point with the secondary helper that cuts into Colorado's first-period advantage. 4-1.

Holloway stays hot with third goal in his last six games

6:17: A pick play by Brandon Duhaime is an easy interference call for the official, sending the Oilers to their first power play.

8:37: Stecher gets his second cross-checking call of the game in the corner against Jonathan Drouin.

9:41: Make it four. The puck careens off the skate of Cody Ceci after Andrew Cogliano got a piece of it on its way through to beat a screened Stuart Skinner through loads of traffic. 4-0 for the Avalanche just past the halfway mark of the first.

12:23: 3-0 Colorado. MacKinnon sets a new Avalanche single-season franchise record with his 140th point, beating out Peter Stastny's 42-year record by getting the shot-pass assist on Nichushkin's second goal in the first eight-and-a-half minutes. 

12:53: Avalanche to the power play.

14:12: Avalanche keep buzzing and bank another on the power play. With Troy Stecher in the box, Mikko Rantanen picks the short-side corner on Stuart Skinner with a snipe from the right circle. Nathan MacKinnon gets his 139th point with an assist to tie a Colorado franchise record. 2-0 Avalanche.

18:41: Valeri Nichushkin fires the Avalanche into an early lead. They've been all over the Oilers and take the one-goal advantage on a one-timer from the right circle that was set up by Casey Mittelstadt. 1-0 Colorado.

20:00: GAME ON! Final game of the 2023-24 NHL regular season.

20:00: The final game of the regular season begins at 7:37 p.m. MT.

LINEUP

Brown - Henrique - Foegele
Holloway - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Ryan - Carrick
Ernee - Gagner

Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Stecher
Broberg - Desharnais

Skinner

