GENE'S BLOG: Sunday With Sixty-Eight

The first person to mention it was Louie Debrusk. As we were getting ready for the Edmonton vs. Pittsburgh broadcast, he said Jaromir Jagr was in the building. My first thought was that he was still in Steel City from his recent jersey retirement ceremony. Turns out he had gone home to Czechia and returned to Pittsburgh for the Mario Lemieux Fantasy Hockey Camp.

It's a four-day charitable event that has four teams of 16 players who get to hang out and skate with players like Jagr and normally Paul Coffey. However, Paul, as you know, is a little busy coaching with the Oilers this year. His replacement for the camp is his son Blake. He was there on Sunday and so was one-time super-agent Gus Badali. Gus is now 87 years old but at one time he had clients like Paul, Mario and a guy called Wayne, just to name a few.

In fact, I had just finished chatting with Gus when a member of our crew said Jagr was outside the Pittsburgh dressing room. I rushed over hoping to meet the legend. I have interviewed him before but never just talked to him. There he stood with Coffey, his former Penguins teammate and current Oilers leader of the defence. Really cool to see a moment between the two as they talked and joked in front of a mural of themselves.