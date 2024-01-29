GENE'S BLOG: Streaking Into Sunshine

The Oilers have earned some well-deserved rest and relaxation this week as they take a franchise record 16-game win streak into the NHL All-Star break

GettyImages-1958541294
By Gene Principe
@GenePrincipe EdmontonOilers.com

Playing in the NHL is no day at the beach – that is until the NHL All-Star break.

Then it could be beach time or sun time, but most importantly it's rest time. A chance to – as Kris Knoblauch said – rest, recharge and reset.

The Edmonton Oilers coach won't be seeing too much sand or surf as he is in Hartford spending the break with his wife and kids. Stuart Skinner said he would be catching some rays during the break instead of catching slap shots. At some point we know where Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will end up, and that's at the All-Star festivities in Toronto.

It doesn't matter where they end up geographically, but we do know where they are in the history of the National Hockey League. The Oilers are now equal with the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets as the second-hottest team ever in the NHL with 16 wins in a row, with only one more team to catch and pass (the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins) to put together the longest winning streak of all time.

Tony, Jack & Bob break down Edmonton's 16-game win streak

Wherever the Oilers have retreated to for a few days can't be as hot as they are right now. It's on the verge of becoming the Canadian "miracle on ice" if they can knock off one or two more opponents.

This all started December 21 in New Jersey. Edmonton was coming off a defeat on Long Island two nights prior. They looked potentially headed for another one down 3-2 after two before a four-goal, third-period explosion set the stage for win one by a 6-3 final score. The second one was a bus ride away and a night later in Manhattan when they mounted another third-period comeback for a win over the Rangers in Madison Square Garden.

The streak had begun and so did the holiday break. Players scattered everywhere for family time. A few days off and Edmonton was back to work. A trip through California was next. Stuart Skinner's first NHL shutout happened in San Jose two seasons ago, and so did his next one. Make it three straight wins. Then, with the nation watching on Hockey Night in Canada, Derek Ryan scored in the fourth round of the shootout vs. Los Angeles to give Edmonton its fourth in a row.

To end the calendar year, Edmonton continued to streak along with a five-goal margin of victory in Anaheim, buoyed by a career-first five-point night by Warren Foegele to make it a fifth straight victory to say goodbye to 2023.

The Oilers celebrate their 'Sweet 16' heading into the break

As the new year began, Connor McDavid was up to his old tricks with a five-point night. He was in on every goal against Philadelphia. The streak sat at six. When would the first Canadian opponent be in their path? Sens you asked, it was Ottawa. A hard-fought night ended in a seventh-straight win, and Edmonton would be back on the road.

The continuation of the streak was dependant on an Original Six trip. They squeaked out a one-goal win in Chicago to make it eight. Another one-goal win in Detroit with Darnell Nurse scoring in overtime pushed it to nine. A number with great history in the Oilers organization. Worn by Hockey Hall of Famer Glenn Anderson and also the number of wins in a row to tie the franchise record previously done twice.

Then, on a Saturday night in Montreal, another defenceman Evan Bouchard, who grew up going to French immersion school, scored in OT and a franchise record was set at 10.

The only other Original Six Canadian opponent stood in the way of 11. The building was blasting with chants from Oilers and Maple Leafs fans, and it was Toronto-area product Ryan McLeod who scored the game winner. The streak was alive and well.

A second-straight 4-2 final score, this time over Seattle, stretched the total to 12. The battle to keep the streak going would be a true Battle of Alberta moment, as Calgary did their best but Edmonton's winning wasn't going, going, Gagner. Instead, Sam scored from behind the net and 13 meant the longest winning streak in the history of Canadian NHL teams.

Gagner scores from behind the Flames net to make it 2-1

Columbus, who had once won 16 in a row, had the second-longest streak in history but couldn't stop the Oilers number from reaching 14. They also couldn't stop Skinner from winning his 11th straight game, surpassing the previous franchise record of 10 held by another Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr.

The only second-time opponent in the streak was Chicago who was shut out by Calvin Pickard – his first blanking in more than five years – and the streak sat at 15. Finally, before the break, it was Nashville with Corey Perry making his Oilers debut. New player but same old result. Another victory and the second-longest winning streak of all time was equalled.

Take a breath and bow, Edmonton Oilers, for the Sweet 16 victories in row. We'll see you in Vegas as the Blue & Orange roll the dice for another win to tie Pittsburgh for the longest streak in NHL history.

Enjoy the break, and what happens in Vegas definitely won't be staying in Vegas on February 6.

