GENE'S BLOG: Streaking Into Sunshine

Playing in the NHL is no day at the beach – that is until the NHL All-Star break.

Then it could be beach time or sun time, but most importantly it's rest time. A chance to – as Kris Knoblauch said – rest, recharge and reset.

The Edmonton Oilers coach won't be seeing too much sand or surf as he is in Hartford spending the break with his wife and kids. Stuart Skinner said he would be catching some rays during the break instead of catching slap shots. At some point we know where Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will end up, and that's at the All-Star festivities in Toronto.

It doesn't matter where they end up geographically, but we do know where they are in the history of the National Hockey League. The Oilers are now equal with the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets as the second-hottest team ever in the NHL with 16 wins in a row, with only one more team to catch and pass (the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins) to put together the longest winning streak of all time.