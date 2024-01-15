GENE'S BLOG: Ev(an)olution

The one thing that struck me about an awesome Saturday night in Montreal watching the Canadiens host the Oilers in a battle between the 'Bleu, Blanc et Rouge' and the 'Bleu et Orange' was the booing.
There was plenty of cheering for both teams. There always is – even when Edmonton leaves the geographical confines of Oil Country – but the booing was for Connor McDavid.
Sacre bleu. I couldn't believe it.
I can't say I have ever heard a crowd treat the Edmonton captain like that. All he did was draw a penalty from the Habs' Jake Evans. McDavid didn't dive. He didn't embellish. He didn't yell at Evans. All he did was get up. After that, every time he touched the puck, the boos cascaded through the Bell Centre – less a sign of disdain and more of respect for the man who set up the eventual game-winning goal in OT by Evan Bouchard.