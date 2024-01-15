GENE'S BLOG: Ev(an)olution

After the final shot on goal, Canadiens diehards continued to boo the 27-year-old birthday boy and the result while Oilers fans cheered. The Edmonton supporters also booed, but not in a negative way. Instead, they did it in a way of honouring 'Boooouchard' or by yelling loudly in praise of the record-breaking Bouch Bomb.

The overtime hero for a second time in his Oilers career won the game on a slap shot that wrote Edmonton's 10th straight win into their history books with a franchise record string of success.

It's incredible what the team accomplished, and what one player has proven in a breakout season. It has been a blast, pun intended, to watch the growth of the Edmonton defenceman. His D partner Mattias Ekholm has often said he can do things that others can't, and more than ever he is showing that.

I mean, you don't need to see it in writing. You can see it in person at Rogers Place or on TV like Saturday night's Hockey Night in Canada, as an Original Six setting with the crowd on the edge of their seats and on their feet at the Bell Centre had a chance to experience the 'Evanolution' of Bouchard. It was on a stage to be seen in La Belle Province, every other province in Canada and each of the United States.