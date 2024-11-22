GAME RECAP: Wild 5, Oilers 3

Corey Perry records a goal & an assist on Thursday in a 5-3 defeat to the Wild at Rogers Place

DEV_1669_1600
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Corey Perry recorded a goal and assist for the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night in a 5-3 defeat to the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place, dropping their overall record to 10-9-2 this season.

Frederick Gaudreau had two goals and an assist for the Wild as one of six different players to record multi-point nights against the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl scored just 27 seconds into the contest off a lucky bounce through the legs of Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, tying the German with Washington's Alex Ovechkin for the NHL's goal-scoring lead with 15.

Corey Perry's fourth tally of the year at 13:53 of the middle frame made it 2-2, but the Wild tacked on two more goals before the second intermission to re-take the lead. Jeff Skinner scored in the final minute with the net empty to make it 5-3,

Fleury rebounded from his first-period mistake to finish with 29 saves and the victory in his 1,000th career NHL start, which ranks the future Hall of Famer fourth in NHL history. Stuart Skinner stopped 21-of-26 shots in defeat from the Edmonton crease.

The Oilers host the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Saturday at 8:00 pm MST.

FIRST PERIOD

It wasn't exactly how Leon Draisaitl thought he or the Oilers would open the scoring, tying the NHL's lead for goals in the process, but they'd certainly take it against a Minnesota Wild team that'd allowed two goals or less in six straight games coming into Thursday night.

Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury didn't envision his 1,000th career starting that way either – the fourth goalie in NHL history to reach the mark – when an attempted pass from the Oilers' zone from Draisaitl went off the skate of a Wild forward before it somehow went untouched all the way to Fleury's crease to create a forgettable moment for the future Hall of Famer.

After Fleury went down to one knee to play the puck, the puck bounced over his stick and went through his five-hole, giving the Oilers a gift of an opening goal only 27 seconds into regulation.

Thanks to some puck luck, Leon Draisaitl tied Alex Ovechkin with his 15th goal of the season, with his current goal pace putting him on track to reach 59 goals in 82 games this season.

Draisaitl scores from his own end after it hops over Fleury's stick

A few minutes later, it looked like the Wild had tied the game when Marcus Foligno got two whacks at the puck in front to put it past goaltender Stuart Skinner, but a coach's challenge from the Oilers bench for offside would overturn Minnesota's tying goal by the slightest of margins.

Just before the six-minute mark, the Wild had another goal overturned – this time without a review – after Joel Eriksson Ek's attempt to push Skinner and the puck over the goal line was waved off quickly by the official to the right of Edmonton's net.

Despite having two goals waved off, the Wild wouldn't be denied their equalizer before the period's midway mark on a shot from Matt Boldy that beat Skinner in the slot after Eriksson Ek provided the screen in front.

The Oilers killed off the Wild's first power play in the final three minutes for their 13th successful kill in a row, with Skinner making a glove save on defenceman Jacob Middleton right after the infraction had expired to finish an opening period where Minnesota outshot Edmonton by a 9-7 margin.

SECOND PERIOD

Marcus Foligno had a goal taken off the board in the first period, but the 33-year-old winger wouldn't be denied on a goal-mouth scramble 3:04 into the middle frame that came off defenceman Declan Chisolm's shot from above the right circle that led to Foligno putting away the rebound in the crease.

Soon after, the Wild had a three-on-one rush for the chance to make it 3-1, but Stuart Skinner kicked out the left toe on Matt Boldy one-timer to keep the winger's effort out and the Oilers from quickly falling behind by a pair of goals.

Connor McDavid had a rush chance stopped by a sprawling Fleury, but from one 39-year-old in Fleury to another in Corey Perry, Edmonton's veteran winger came through to level things at 2-2 just past the six-minute mark with a wrap-around that received another bounce to beat the Wild netminder.

Perry's hard net-front move as he came out from below the Minnesota goal line was thrown into the crease, where his effort struck the skate blade of Edmonton-born defenceman Jared Spurgeon before finding its way into the back of the net.

Perry's wrap-around goes in off Spurgeon's skate in the crease

Perry's goal was his fourth of the season and his fourth goal in his last five games against the Wild.

The Oilers couldn't collect a loose puck in their own end three minutes later when Ryan Hartman's cross-slot pass meant for Marcus Johansson was pushed off Josh Brown's stick and right to its originally intended target, allowing Johansson to restore Minnesota's lead on a blocker-side shot under Skinner's right arm.

With 2:58 left in the period, the Oilers were careless turning over the puck at Minnesota's blueline, leading to Wild centre Frederick Gaudreau fighting past Adam Henrique to create a three-on-two where he chopped through another cross-ice feed from Ryan Hartman for the 4-2 advantage.

Forward Drake Caggiula did get into a fight with Matt Boldy after taking down Kirill Kaprizov with a neutral-zone check, and the Oilers would have work to do in the third period if they were to come back and improve to 6-0 in games where they record a fighting major.

THIRD PERIOD

Newly arrived Oilers winger Kasperi Kapanen drew a holding call in the first five minutes of the third, but Edmonton's first power play didn't go far in giving them any sort of momentum for a third-period comeback.

The Oilers failed to generate many chances with the man advantage, registering no shots on goal before getting caught on another odd-man rush near the midway mark of the final period by Minnesota to make it 5-2 for the visitors.

Foligno chipped the puck past Brett Kulak and Jeff Skinner at the blueline, creating a three-on-one for the Wild where it was tucked home on the rebound by Gaudreau for his second goal of the game with 9:50 remaining in regulation.

With their net empty in the final minute, Jeff Skinner was able to backhand home the 5-3 goal for the Oilers, scoring his fourth goal of the season as late consolation. Corey Perry picked up an assist on the play to go along with his second-period goal, along with Adam Henrique adding the secondary helper.

The defeat dropped Edmonton's overall record to 10-9-2 this season.

A chance to rebound for the Blue & Orange will come on Saturday back at Rogers Place against the New York Rangers.

MIN@EDM: Skinner scores goal against Marc-Andre Fleury

