GAME RECAP: Wild 5, Oilers 3

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Corey Perry recorded a goal and assist for the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night in a 5-3 defeat to the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place, dropping their overall record to 10-9-2 this season.

Frederick Gaudreau had two goals and an assist for the Wild as one of six different players to record multi-point nights against the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl scored just 27 seconds into the contest off a lucky bounce through the legs of Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, tying the German with Washington's Alex Ovechkin for the NHL's goal-scoring lead with 15.

Corey Perry's fourth tally of the year at 13:53 of the middle frame made it 2-2, but the Wild tacked on two more goals before the second intermission to re-take the lead. Jeff Skinner scored in the final minute with the net empty to make it 5-3,

Fleury rebounded from his first-period mistake to finish with 29 saves and the victory in his 1,000th career NHL start, which ranks the future Hall of Famer fourth in NHL history. Stuart Skinner stopped 21-of-26 shots in defeat from the Edmonton crease.

The Oilers host the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Saturday at 8:00 pm MST.