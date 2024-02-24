GAME RECAP: Wild 4, Oilers 2

EDMONTON, AB – Matt Boldy buried a pair of goals to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-2 win over the Oilers on Friday at Rogers Place, despite the home team dominating shots 43-20.
The Oilers peppered Minnesota netminder Filip Gustavsson with an astounding 24 shots in the third period alone, but only Zach Hyman's power-play tally beat him, while the Wild put three past Calvin Pickard to win what was a tightly-contested 1-1 affair through 40 minutes.
Leon Draisaitl also scored on the PP in the middle frame and Connor McDavid assisted on both Edmonton goals, while Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello lit the lamp for the Wild on top of Boldy's pair.
"I thought we did a lot of good things, but one thing I didn't think we did well was finish," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said after the loss. "There was a lot of pucks that either hit goal posts or trickled wide or were laying around the goal crease. Sometimes those go in, some nights they don't, and tonight I think we were unfortunate in that area."