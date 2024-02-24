GAME RECAP: Wild 4, Oilers 2

SECOND PERIOD

Minnesota's top line continued to cause problems for the Oilers in the middle frame as Evan Bouchard tripped Boldy in the corner with 14:13 on the clock after an extended shift in the Edmonton zone.

The PK got the job done again, though, starting the night three-for-three on kills after keeping the Wild off the board on an Evander Kane tripping minor earlier in the period.

The Oilers finally got their turn on the PP when Eriksson Ek held McDavid with 9:50 on the clock, and the home side took advantage as Draisaitl unleashed a one-timer from his go-to spot after a spinning backhand pass from the captain in the high slot to tie the game at 1-1.

Draisaitl's 28th tally of the season was also his 284th career power-play point, moving him past the legendary Mark Messier for sole possession of third place in Oilers franchise history.

McDavid also picked up his 15th assist in the last six games on the superb setup, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins collected the second helper in his return to action after missing Wednesday's game against the Boston Bruins with an illness.

Edmonton closed out the period with a fourth successful kill after Vincent Desharnais roughed up Boldy in front of the net.

"Credit to us for getting ourselves going there in the second," McDavid said. "I thought we were able to generate a little bit of our own momentum, and the PK helped with that."

"I thought we were a lot better in the second," Mattias Ekholm echoed. "We came out, we had some big kills, and then got on the offence and were all over them."