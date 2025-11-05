GAME RECAP: Stars 4, Oilers 3

DALLAS, TX – Forward Mikko Rantanen recorded two goals and an assist, and centre Wyatt Johnston had three helpers for the Dallas Stars to power their comeback effort on Tuesday night in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center.

For the second time in as many nights, the Oilers couldn't hold on to a two-goal lead in the third period, building themselves a 2-0 advantage heading into the first intermission off goals from Jack Roslovic and Leon Draisaitl before captain Connor McDavid made it 3-1 before the midway mark of the final frame.

After Rantanen notched his first of the night 9:10 into the second period, the Finnish forward would start the Dallas comeback just 47 seconds following McDavid's fourth goal of the season in the third before he assisted on Miro Heiskanen's equalizer just under four minutes later to force the game to overtime.

After nothing came in sudden death, Jason Robertson and Leon Draisaitl traded goals in the shootout, but Johnston would score the decisive marker in the third round to condemn the Oilers to back-to-back comeback defeats.

"I think our last two games, we've played well – it's just that we don't end up finding a way to get the two points," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "Tonight, you go into a shootout, and it can go either way, but last night, we gave that one up late. It's better hockey, but you've got to find a way to close them out."

McDavid finished with a goal and an assist, while Jack Roslovic extended his point streak to four games (2G, 3A) with two helpers.

Netminder Stuart Skinner stopped 24 of 27 shots in the defeat, which dropped Edmonton's record to 6-5-4 this season.

The Oilers will have a three-day break before hosting the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Saturday night to begin a two-game homestand before they hit the road next week for a season-long seven-game, 13-day road trip out East.

"We've got a little bit of a break before we play on Saturday, but we know the next two or three weeks are going to get probably even more difficult for us," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "So we need to step up our game."