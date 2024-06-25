GAME RECAP: Panthers 2, Oilers 1 (Game 7)

SUNRISE, FL – The Florida Panthers are 2024 Stanley Cup champions.

After the Oilers fought back in the Stanley Cup Final from 3-0 down to force Game 7, the Blue & Orange were unable to win the final game of the playoffs on Monday night, falling one game short of lifting the Stanley Cup for the sixth time in franchise history after being defeated 2-1 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Sam Bennett's go-ahead goal with 4:49 left in the second period ultimately ended up as the Stanley Cup-winning tally, beating Stuart Skinner short side under the glove with a wrist shot off the rush that lifted the Panthers into a 2-1 lead that would hold up until the final buzzer of the 2024 playoffs, awarding Florida their franchise's first championship since joining the NHL in 1993.

Mattias Janmark scored Edmonton's lone goal of Game 7 in the first period by tying the game less than three minutes after Carter Verhaeghe opened the scoring just 4:47 into the opening frame, providing the Panthers momentum on home ice that would play a part in them preventing the Oilers from completing a historic comeback in the Stanley Cup Final.

Oilers' captain Connor McDavid was held pointless for a second straight game in 25:42 of ice time on Monday, but would be awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the 2024 playoffs after recording 42 points (eight goals) in 25 post-season contests.

After coming one game short of the ultimate goal, the Oilers will try to win the final game of the playoffs next season when they return to the ice in October for the start of the 2024-25 NHL campaign.