GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Wild 1

Leon Draisaitl has a goal & three assists on Thursday night as the Oilers demolish the league-leading Wild by a 7-1 score to secure their fifth straight victory

Edmonton Oilers v Minnesota Wild

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

ST. PAUL, MN – Leon Draisaitl had a monster game with four points, recording a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers demolished the NHL's best in the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night to earn their fifth straight victory with a 7-1 win at Xcel Energy Center.

The Oilers hadn't won in the State of Hockey since February 2023, a total of six games, but they had the jump on the Wild right from the start on Thursday after their German superstar set up goals for Zach Hyman on the power play and Kasperi Kapanen at even strength for a 2-1 Oilers' lead through 20 minutes.

Forward Connor Brown scored shorthanded early in the middle frame before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins nabbed another PPG for his fifth goal of the season more than half a period later, putting the Oilers in control with a 4-1 advantage before Leon Draisaitl got a lucky bounce for his league-leading 21st goal of the season.

Draisaitl extended his goalscoring lead over Florida's Sam Reinhart and has now recorded four straight multi-point games, totalling four goals and six assists.

Troy Stecher and Derek Ryan added third-period goals, with Darnell Nurse registering assists on both tallies to surpass 200 career assists in the victory.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard contributed two assists, but departed the Oilers' bench in the final frame and didn't return after colliding with the post following a shove from Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped 29 shots as Edmonton improved to 17-10-2 this season and 11-3-1 in their previous 15 games.

The Oilers have the chance to make up ground in the Pacific Division on Saturday afternoon when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place for the second time this season. Edmonton will then host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers enjoyed their best start in a long time inside Xcel Energy Center where it's always been a struggle for this franchise, losing on their last six visits but jumping out to a 1-0 lead inside six minutes on Thursday after earning the game's first power play.

Connor McDavid needed only five seconds off the ensuing faceoff to find Leon Draisaitl for a back-door one-timer, which caught a piece of Zach Hyman's stick at the last second to give the winger credit and extend his point streak vs. the Wild to 10 games (4G, 7A) – the longest of his career against any team.

McDavid and Draisaitl combined for the assists, marking the 458th time in their careers they factored in on a goal together.

Hyman gets the last touch on the puck during a power play

Defenceman Ty Emberson waged a hard scrap with Jakub Lauko before Calvin Pickard went post-to-post to deny Frederick Gaudreau with his best save of the period. The Oilers continued to buzz and deservingly doubled their lead on a one-touch finish from Kasperi Kapanen, who completed Leon Draisaitl's hard move going around Minnesota's net.

Draisaitl protected the puck and delivered a pass in front to the Finnish forward to score his second goal in an Oilers uniform, snapping it past netminder Filip Gustavsson to make it 2-0 for Edmonton with 4:20 left in the opening frame.

With a goal and an assist in the first period, Draisaitl is now on a four-game multi-point streak and has six games with two or more points in his last eight outings.

The Oilers killed off 1:58 of their first penalty in the final four minutes of the frame, but the Wild cut into the lead at 2-1 on defenceman Brock Faber's shot through traffic that Gaudreau tipped on its way past Calvin Pickard.

Kapanen completes the pass from Draisaitl for a 2-0 lead

SECOND PERIOD

It was just one of those games where the Oilers – and their German superstar – weren't going to be denied.

After the Oilers gave up a power-play goal late in the opening period, Connor Brown got it right back while shorthanded, scoring Edmonton's second SHG of the season on a fortunate odd-man rush for Edmonton.

Emberson jumped into the rush and moved it under a Wild defender's stick to Mattias Janmark, who got a slight touch on the puck to direct it into the path of Brown for a quick shot over the left shoulder of Gustavsson that made it 3-1 just 1:55 into the middle frame.

Brown beats Gustavsson for a SHG in the second period

Emberson notched an assist and was a goal short of securing the Gordie Howe hat trick, while Brown's fourth goal of the season matched his total from last year, leaving him two goals away from reaching 100 for his career.

The Oilers continued to grind the Wild down with plenty of time in the offensive zone, receiving another power play just past the midway mark and making it 4-1 after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scooped in his fifth of the season off the rebound from Leon Draisaitl's original shot from the top of the right circle.

Nugent-Hopkins nets his fifth near the end of a power play

Three minutes later, Draisaitl was given another friendly bounce on his league-leading 21st goal of the season, seeing his attempted shot off the back-hand feed from Evan Bouchard get rebounded off his own knee by defenceman Jonas Brodin before flying over Gustavsson and into the net.

Edmonton scored three unanswered goals to give themselves control, up 5-1 against Minnesota with Draisaitl working on a four-point performance with a goal and three assists through 40 minutes.

Draisaitl gets a lucky bounce for his League-leading 21st goal

THIRD PERIOD

With the Oilers' superstars lighting up the league's best in the first two periods, the depth scoring poured in over the final frame to put the wrap on a complete 60-minute performance in Minnesota.

Defenceman Troy Stecher had a shot go in off the glove of Wild forward Marco Rossi, making it 6-1 with under 14 minutes left in a dominating effort from Edmonton. Darnell Nurse picked up his first of two assists in the third period, reaching 200 career helpers on Stecher's second goal in three games.

Forward Derek Ryan's deflection on Nurse's point shot with 2:34 left in regulation broke a 46-game goalless drought for the 37-year-old, completing the 7-1 victory for the Oilers against the league-leading Wild for their fifth straight victory and seventh over their last eight games.

