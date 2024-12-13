GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Wild 1

ST. PAUL, MN – Leon Draisaitl had a monster game with four points, recording a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers demolished the NHL's best in the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night to earn their fifth straight victory with a 7-1 win at Xcel Energy Center.

The Oilers hadn't won in the State of Hockey since February 2023, a total of six games, but they had the jump on the Wild right from the start on Thursday after their German superstar set up goals for Zach Hyman on the power play and Kasperi Kapanen at even strength for a 2-1 Oilers' lead through 20 minutes.

Forward Connor Brown scored shorthanded early in the middle frame before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins nabbed another PPG for his fifth goal of the season more than half a period later, putting the Oilers in control with a 4-1 advantage before Leon Draisaitl got a lucky bounce for his league-leading 21st goal of the season.

Draisaitl extended his goalscoring lead over Florida's Sam Reinhart and has now recorded four straight multi-point games, totalling four goals and six assists.

Troy Stecher and Derek Ryan added third-period goals, with Darnell Nurse registering assists on both tallies to surpass 200 career assists in the victory.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard contributed two assists, but departed the Oilers' bench in the final frame and didn't return after colliding with the post following a shove from Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped 29 shots as Edmonton improved to 17-10-2 this season and 11-3-1 in their previous 15 games.

The Oilers have the chance to make up ground in the Pacific Division on Saturday afternoon when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place for the second time this season. Edmonton will then host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.